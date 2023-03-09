JetBlue to Offer Direct Flights From New York City to Paris Starting in Late June

Photo by Spencer Imbrock on Unsplash

JetBlue announced in a press release on March 7th that travelers can now purchase tickets for a new route from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. The flight on this route will be a direct flight. The first flight on the route will depart on June 29th, 2023.

JetBlue has just one other transatlantic route to London, which began in 2021. “Our successful London service proves customers can book low fares without compromising great service,” said Robin Hayes, the Chief Executive Officer of JetBlue, in a statement. “We are excited to continue disrupting the transatlantic market and offer business and leisure customers traveling to and from Paris an opportunity to experience our highly acclaimed Mint and core products in a market that has suffered from high fares by legacy carriers for far too long,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes continued.

According to the press release from JetBlue, fares on the route will start at $479 round trip for the cheapest level or service, which is called “core.” JetBlue offers free WiFi, a complementary meal, and soft drinks at no-cost. JetBlue flights also feature a select number of live TV channels, which are also included as in-flight entertainment in the base fare.

JetBlue says they intend to play a “unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have dominated this route for decades.” JetBlue is known as a low-cost carrier with premium amenities. The airline is based out of New York City and has a significant presence on the East Coast.