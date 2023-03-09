White House Internship Program Application Period Opens March 13th

Photo by Ray Harrington on Unsplash

The application period for those seeking a position with the White House Internship Program will open on March 13th. The application period was announced by the White House Office of Public and Media Affairs. Those selected in this application period will start working in September 2023. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 9th.

According to the White House in a statement about the program: “The White House Internship Program is a public service leadership and development program that provides emerging leaders with an opportunity to gain valuable skills while supporting the work of the White House and furthering the priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration. This program provides paid internships across the Executive Office of the President. Interns participating in the White House Internship Program will support the White House Office and the Office of the Vice President.“

In order to apply, according to the White House, applicants must be enrolled in a 4-year college program, 2-year community college program, or a graduate degree program. Alternatively, individuals can also apply if they graduated two years ago or less from a community college, college, or graduate program. Finally, anyone who is a veteran of the United States Armed Forces, has a high school diploma, and served on active duty within the last two years is also encouraged to apply.

The White House Internship Program comes with pay for all interns selected to participate. Applicants can apply online at WH.Gov/Intern.

White House Interns will work in the following offices: “The White House Office, the Office of the Vice President, the Council of Economic Advisers, the Council on Environmental Quality, the Office of Administration, the Office of Management and Budget, the Office of the National Cyber Director, the Office of National Drug Control Policy, the Office of Science and Technology Policy, the Office of the United States Trade Representative, and more.”