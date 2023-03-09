Norse Atlantic Airways Launching Direct Flight From Dulles International Airport to London Gatwick

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new low-cost carrier based in Oslo, Norway. Last year, the airline began offering air service from select cities in the United States to Oslo, Norway. On February 28th, the airline announced in a press statement that they will now have a direct flight to London Gatwick Airport from Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C. They will also offer direct flights to London from San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Boston.

Currently, the website for Norse Atlantic Airways shows a one-way outbound ticket from Washington Dulles International Airport to London Gatwick Airport for a price as low as $241 on June 5th later this year. A return one-way ticket on June 12th can also be purchased online for $336. These ticket prices do not include luggage, preferential seating, taxes, meals, or fees.

Norse Atlantic Airways exclusively uses Boeing 787 planes, which are the Boeing Dreamliner series. According to Norse Atlantic Airways: “Our brand is inspired by the Oseberg longship in Oslo, a symbol of the long-lasting ingenuity of Viking explorers. Here at Norse, we consider our aircraft longships, following the tradition of Norsemen and Norsewomen, who explored the world generations before.”

Additionally, while flying on Norse Atlantic Airways, food and drinks incur extra charges. However, the airline has a nice selection of menu options in a sample menu online, including chicken green curry for $12, French fries for $5, and pasta fusilli for $5.50. Passengers can also buy headphones, blankets, and neck pillows onboard their flight, as per in-flight purchase options available for review. A variety of drink options, including tea, coffee, water, and soft drinks, are also available for sale while in-flight.