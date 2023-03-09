Alaska Airlines Flight Pass Sale Offers Travelers Additional Savings

Photo by Spencer Imbrock on Unsplash

Alaska Airlines is currently running a sale on their Flight Pass subscription. The discount being offered is 20% off of the first three months of payments required under a Flight Pass plan. The Flight Pass allows travelers to pay a monthly amount in order to receive flight credits. The credits can be used only for any non-stop route in California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona.

According to Alaska Airlines, “Flight Pass is an annual subscription plan that allows subscribers to travel frequently on eligible Alaska Airlines flights by paying a monthly fixed fee.” Alaska Airlines also says that such a “subscription is cheaper than the average price of a ticket on eligible flights. In exchange for your business for the next year, Alaska provides you with a great deal on a price that doesn’t change.” The price for a Flight Pass subscription varies based on the frequency at which you want to earn free flights and the amount of time you have to book a flight before departure.

According to the website for Alaska Airlines, For just $49 a month, travelers can earn a round-trip ticket every two months. Tickets must be purchased 14 days in advance of a flight. However, for $189 a month, a subscriber can earn 24 round-trip tickets a year, which must also be purchased two weeks in advance. If a traveler is willing to pay extra for an upgraded pass, tickets can be purchased up to 2 hours before a flight.

Alaska Airlines has a variety of routes in the area with San Diego and San Francisco having a significant number of regional flight offerings. The availability of flights varies widely by city, though there a number of different short-hop flights available, largely in California. Interested travelers should refer to the full terms and conditions for the Flight Pass program, in addition to other information made available by Alaska Airlines.