Officer Chris Fitzgerald Was Killed By A Criminal — A Fundraiser is Raising Money For His Family

Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald, who worked for the Temple University Police Department, died after being killed by a criminal while on duty on February 18th, 2023. He left behind a wife and four children. A GoFundMe fundraiser is raising money to help his family after their tragic loss.

As documented in the main information page for the fundraiser: “On behalf of Chris' family, the Temple University Police Association will be gathering donations for our fallen hero, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while valiantly arresting a violent and dangerous criminal. Officer Fitzgerald was a loving husband, father, friend, and public servant whose dedication to his family and community was unmatched. Officer Fitzgerald loved being a police officer, and he will always be remembered for his fearlessness in fighting crime and his compassion for his community.”

In a press release from the City of Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney said in February that he is “deeply saddened by the death of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald and outraged by this and every senseless act of violence in our city.” Mayor Kenney continued that “…prayers are with Officer Fitzgerald’s family, loved ones, and colleagues. We are grateful for his service and heartbroken by this loss.”

The fundraiser has now raised over $500,000 and efforts continue to raise additional funds for his four children and wife.