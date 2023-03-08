GoFundMe Fundraiser Raises Money For Fallen Heroic Firefighter Jason Arno’s Family

Photo by Ian Taylor on Unsplash

Firefighter Jason Arno tragically lost his life on Wednesday, March 1st. Firefighter Jason Arno was fighting a fire in downtown Buffalo and acted with bravery and heroism, as widely reported. A GoFundMe fundraiser is raising money to help the wife and daughter that he left behind.

In a press statement released by the City of Buffalo on March 2nd, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said: "This is a heartbreaking time for our city. Yesterday, 37-year-old Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno showed his bravery and commitment to fire service by putting on his uniform and carrying out his sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of this city. Tragically, he lost his life protecting others. I share my deepest sympathies with everyone who knew and loved him. I ask all City residents to keep his family, and the entire Buffalo Fire Department, in your prayers during this difficult time."

Firefighter Jason Arno worked for the Buffalo Fire Department. If not for his bravery and service on behalf of the public, he would still be alive. The GoFundMe fundraiser will directly benefit his wife Sarah and his daughter Olivia. The fundraiser will help ease their suffering, according to the main information page for the effort.

GoFundMe is a fundraising platform that often raises funds for law enforcement officers, crime victims, and members of the public. Donations can be made to Jason Arno’s family by credit or debit card. Members of the public can also share the fundraiser to help spread news of the effort through social media.