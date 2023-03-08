Free COVID19 Tests Remain Available For a Limited Time Under White House Program

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

For a limited time and while supplies last, American households can order four free at-home COVID19 test kits under a program continued by the White House. Funding for the free test kit program originally ran out, however, new tests became available starting on January 19th, 2023. The test kits can be ordered at no cost with entirely free shipping at COVIDTests.gov.

According to information made available by the White House: “There will be free tests available for every household, and to promote broad access, the initial program will allow four free tests to be requested per residential address. Starting January 19th, Americans will be able to order their tests online at COVIDTests.gov, and tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering.”

The free at-home tests have helped to encourage testing and they have increased accessibility. Testing is important because it can limit the spread of COVID19. Access to testing has been an important priority for the White House.

As announced by the White House, if individuals, such as the elderly, need assistance with ordering their free at-home tests, they can call 1-800-232-0233 for additional help and support. The test kits are being distributed through an arrangement with the United States Postal Service. For households in the continental United States, the tests are sent through First Class Mail. The tests are being sent via Priority Mail to those living in Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. Territories. The tests are also available to individuals with APO/FPO/DPO addresses.

As per details available at COVID19.gov, the tests are “rapid” and “give results within 30 minutes.“ A lab is not needed to use the tests. These tests are “antigen tests” and “can be taken anywhere.”