Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report States

Photo by Edoardo Cuoghi on Unsplash

President Joe Biden’s U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is expected to resign from his post in order to take another job. The news has been widely reported today and first originated in a publication called The Daily Faceoff, a hockey news publication. As reported, Mr. Walsh will likely take a position as the Executive Director of the NHL Players’ Association.

According to The Daily Faceoff, the position leading the NHL Players’ Association will pay around $3M a year. The NHL Players’ Association is the labor union that represents hockey players who play for the 32 teams in the United States and Canada that make up the National Hockey League.

The Daily Faceoff links Mr. Walsh with a powerful past donor who is Boston Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs. Mr. Jacobs is the Chairman of the NHL Board of Governors. As the leader of the NHL Players‘ Association, Mr. Walsh will be responsible for advocating for the interests of the NHL players that make up the league, in contrast to the wealthy interests of team owners.

Marty Walsh is a democrat and was the Mayor of Boston from 2014 until 2021. Mr. Walsh resigned from his position as Mayor of Boston to become the United States Secretary of Labor after his appointment by President Biden was confirmed by the United States Senate. Mr. Walsh was also a member of a trades union and served as the leader of his union. Mr. Walsh at one time led the building trades in Boston. Mr. Walsh was a Member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 2007 to 2014.