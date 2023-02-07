ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, Japan

Photo by Spencer Imbrock on Unsplash

The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from Honolulu in Hawaii to Tokyo in Japan in February 2023. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.

ZIPAIR has one-way outbound flights available from Honolulu to Tokyo in February 2023 for ¥28,485 Yen, which is equivalent to $215 dollars. ZIPAIR has return flights from Tokyo to Honolulu in February 2023 for ¥28,646 Yen, which equates to just under $217.

ZIPAIR offers an extensive in-flight dining menu, though meal items should be purchased and reserved by passengers days in advance. ZIPAIR says about their menu: “Please enjoy the Japanese-style food, where the chef is particular about the ingredients and seasoning. You can purchase your meal in advance from the website or via the contact center.“

ZIPAIR states on their website that the airline “uses the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. These aircrafts (hover) incorporate long distance flights with improved efficiency of around 20% as compared to other models, thus making them eco-friendly. They are quite a few in number than other aircrafts. The 787-8 provides excellent comfort with higher cabin humidity and cabin pressure that is closer to ground levels. It has relatively large windows which help ventilation (a sense of openness).”

A ticket with ZIPAIR includes two carry-on items in the base economy fare but not checked baggage for which additional fees apply. For a premium, the carrier offers seats that turn flat. Standard airfare for economy does not include preferential seating.