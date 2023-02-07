How to View the State of the Union Address Online

Photo by PartTime Portraits on Unsplash

President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, February 7th at 9 PM Eastern Time. The speech fulfills an obligation under the U.S. Constitution to update the U.S. Congress on the state of affairs for the nation. The speech will be broadcast on major TV networks.

According to a press advisory from the White House, the “President will address a Joint Session of Congress at the United States Capitol on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9 PM ET. The speech can also be viewed for free from several online channels.“ The White House feed will include sign language interpretation, as per the White House.

The speech can be watched through the White House on YouTube. The speech will also be broadcast on Twitter at the handles @WhiteHouse and @POTUS. The speech will be broadcast on the website for the White House and on Facebook for the White House.

The response to the State of the Union Address for the Republican Party will be delivered following the speech by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to a press release from press staff for U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). The response will be broadcast on major TV networks. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as White House Press Secretary under Former President Donald Trump. She is the first woman to lead Arkansas and the youngest governor in the nation.

President Biden will likely speak to the U.S. Congress, the nation, and the world, about the conflict in Ukraine, the state of the economy, such as low unemployment, and legislation that has been passed over the last two years.