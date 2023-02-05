Norse Atlantic Airways Offering Outbound Flight For $172 From New York City to Oslo, Norway

Photo by VOO QQQ on Unsplash

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline offering low cost flights from the United States to Oslo, Norway and Europe. The airline offers direct flights to Oslo, Norway, from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City (JFK), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and Orlando International Airport (MCO). Norse Atlantic Airways offers additional connecting flights to three further destinations in Europe, including London, Berlin, and Paris.

The website for Norse Atlantic Airways shows outbound one-way flights available from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City for as low as $172 in March 2023 before taxes and fees. Return flights are available for as low as $223 one-way before applying taxes and fees. If flying in Economy Light, carry-on and checked bags incur additional fees.

Norse Atlantic Airways exclusively uses Boeing 787 planes, which are the Boeing Dreamliner series. According to Norse Atlantic Airways: “Our brand is inspired by the Oseberg longship in Oslo, a symbol of the long-lasting ingenuity of Viking explorers. Here at Norse, we consider our aircraft longships, following the tradition of Norsemen and Norsewomen, who explored the world generations before.”

Additionally, while flying on Norse Atlantic Airways, food and drinks incur extra charges. However, the airline has a nice selection of menu options in a sample menu online, including chicken green curry for $12, French fries for $5, and pasta fusilli for $5.50. Passengers can also buy headphones, blankets, and neck pillows onboard their flight, as per in-flight purchase options available for review. A variety of drink options, including tea, coffee, water, and soft drinks, are also available for sale while in-flight.