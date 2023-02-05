Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down With Missile in United States

Photo by Theodor Lundqvist on Unsplash

A Chinese spy balloon that has been vexing authorities and transiting the United States for days was shot down on Saturday, February 4th. Secretary of Defense Loyd J. Austin III, confirmed in a written statement released by the Department of Defense, that a U.S. Air Force fighter jet shot down the balloon over the coast of South Carolina. Authorities had been hesitant to shoot down the balloon as they feared causing a loss of life or injury due to a potential debris field that would be created.

In statement issued by the U.S. Department of Defense, Secretary of Defense Loyd J. Austin III said: “This afternoon, at the direction of President Biden, U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully brought down the high altitude surveillance balloon launched by and belonging to the People's Republic of China (PRC) over the water off the coast of South Carolina in U.S. airspace. The balloon, which was being used by the PRC in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States, was brought down above U.S. territorial waters. On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon's path.”

As widely reported, on Friday, February 3rd, a second spy balloon was detected in Latin America. Authorities with the U.S. Department of Defense previously stated that the balloon was not physically harmful to Americans and that the U.S. Military was actively working to thwart the ability of the balloon to collect intelligence Information. The balloon traveled to sensitive military sites, including in Montana, in the United States before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina.