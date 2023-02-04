Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Deliver the Republican Response to the State of the Union Address

Photo by PartTime Portraits on Unsplash

President Biden will deliver the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, February 7th. The speech will be broadcast live on major TV networks. In an announcement on Thursday, February 2nd, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell stated that Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the response to the speech for the Republican Party.

In the press release from the Office of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Governor Sanders said: “I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats. We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all.”

As noted in the press statement, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a Former White House Press Secretary who served from 2017-2019 under Former President Donald Trump. She is the first woman elected to lead Arkansas. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the daughter of Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee who also ran for the White House twice. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 40 years old and the youngest governor in the nation.

According to NPR News, Congressman Juan Ciscomani will also be giving a conservative response to President Biden’s speech in Spanish. The State of the Union Address will be delivered at 9 PM Eastern Time. The speech fulfills an obligation under the United States Constitution for President Biden to update the U.S. Congress on the state of affairs of the nation.