Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley Running For President, According to News Report

Photo by Edoardo Cuoghi on Unsplash

According to a news report in the Post and Courier, Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is running for the White House. The article was published on Tuesday, January 31st. According to the report, Former Governor Nikki Haley will announce her candidacy at an event in South Carolina on February 15th.

Nikki Haley served as the Governor of South Carolina for two terms from 2011-2017. She also served during President Donald Trump’s Administration as the Ambassador to the United Nations from January 2017 to December 2018. Nikki Haley was a Member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from January 2005 to January 2011. She represented South Carolina’s 87th District.

As reported by Ballotpedia, Nikki Haley was the first female Governor of South Carolina. According to Ballotpedia, Nikki Haley is an Indian-American and her parents immigrated to South Carolina from the Amritsar District, which is a part of Punjab, India. Nikki Haley is a second generation American. She has always sought elected office as a member of the Republican Party.

Former President Donald Trump has already announced he is running for President of the United States. Recent reports in The Hill and CBS News indicate that President Joe Biden will announce he is running for re-election in the weeks or months after delivering the State of the Union Address in early February. Numerous candidates are expected to run for the nomination of the Republican Party. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have also been listed as potential candidates.