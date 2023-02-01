President Lula of Brazil to Visit White House on Friday, February 10th

Jordan Arthur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5cRI_0kYMdJE100
Photo by Ray Harrington on Unsplash

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil will visit the White House and meet with President Joe Biden on Friday, February 10th, according to a press release from the White House. Crafting foreign policy and maintaining foreign relations is one of the top responsibilities of the executive branch of government.

Brazil has Latin America’s “largest economy” and is the ”fourth-largest democracy in the world,” according to the Atlantic Council. The United States and Brazil share a mutual interest in the promotion of democracy and global stability.

President Biden has been active in the area of foreign relations. President Biden recently met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Traudau and Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador on January 10th. President Biden will also meet with King Abdullah of Jordan this week on Thursday, February 2nd, as reported by the The Jerusalem Post. President Biden met at the White House with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida on January 13th. Such meetings are important to building relationships and maintaining partnerships for global security.

President Biden and President Lula are expected to discus topics ranging from global stability to increasing food security, according to the White House. Brasilia, which is the government seat of Brazil, is located 4,209 air miles from the District of Colombia. The United States has strong reasons to engage with leaders and remain involved in the politics of Latin America in order to promote world peace and advance democracy. It is also true that migration movements flow from Latin America through America’s border with Mexico.

