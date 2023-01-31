Arctic Cold Event Sweeps Northern Plains and Upper Midwest

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

As reported by CNN News, an Arctic cold event is sweeping parts of the United States, including the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected from Minnesota to Colorado and Utah as a result of an Arctic cold front. The weather conditions can be dangerously cold for members of the public who are encouraged to seek shelter and avoid prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.

In many cities, warming shelters and additional support are available. The cold front in most areas will continue from Sunday, January 29th and Monday, January 30th before dissipating at various points by the conclusion of this week based on the area. For homeless individuals, hypothermia is a serious risk and seeking shelter is critical.

Such cold weather has not been seen since around December 2022 before Christmas. In that weather event, temperatures plummeted in cities such as Minneapolis and Chicago and colder weather was seen as far as Charleston, South Carolina. Americans in impacted areas should again review their cold weather plans and seek shelter if the heating in their home fails.

Temperatures will reach as low as -11 degrees in Minneapolis, -14 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, -18 in Fargo, North Dakota, 2 degrees in Denver, Colorado, 2 degrees in Nebraska City, Nebraska, 4 degrees in Salt Lake City, Utah, and -10 degrees in Missoula, Montana. Such cold weather can increase the risk of power failure. This cold weather is far below the seasonal monthly averages in these impacted areas for the month of January.