President Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address on Tuesday, February 7th

Jordan Arthur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9Sgy_0kUspd7F00
Photo byQuick PSonUnsplash

President Biden will deliver the State of the Union Address this year on Tuesday, February 7th. The speech will be delivered at 9 PM Eastern Time. The address will be covered by national media and will be live broadcast on major TV networks.

Many political analysts believe the 2024 campaign for the White House for both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party will begin in the weeks and months following the speech. The State of the Union Address is delivered before a Joint Session of the United States Congress. The speech fulfills an obligation under the United States Constitution to deliver information on the state of the nation to the United States Congress.

Among other topics, President Biden is expected to deliver information on the state of the economy and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The speech will not reference the 2024 campaign, as it is an official duty and not a political event. In addition to a substantial audience of American voters and members of the public, the speech is watched by American allies, competitors, and foes. The speech will also be attended by Members of President Biden’s Cabinet and Members of the United States Supreme Court.

In 2022, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivered the conservative response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address. In 2021, United States Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina delivered the conservative response to the speech. The speaker who will deliver the conservative response to the State of the Union Address this year has not yet been announced.

Published by

Writer & Former Non-Profit Researcher

Washington, DC
21 followers

Washington, DC

