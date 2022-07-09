Educate yourself on the Laws in the US!

Jordan Alexander

A Florida Officer in Court for Planting Narcotics

Florida officer on Trial for planting narcoticsyoutube - courtcam A&E

Below I have scattered a few really important things to keep in mind when dealing with the cops. Its really crucial to know this stuff!

We need to be ready and we need to be educated. Please share this with someone you care about. Sometimes there are corrupt cops who don't play by the rules, but WE have to, please continue reading this short article to keep yourself out of trouble. There are 4 points I want to make, denoted by a ' --> '.

First of all I want to state: I AM NOT A LAWYER, THIS IS NOT ADVICE. Do your own research and come to your own conclusions. These are things I’ve found in my own research and I’ve included the links to help you further look into things if you so choose.

-->You are allowed to record the cops with your phone. It is legal to record with a camera or camera phone in all 50 states, you can do so without a press pass. It must be known, you must tell them at the start of the exchange. It must not get in the way of justice (which should be fine) my personal suggestion is be really respectful.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/04/22/how-to-film-police-smartphone/

--> Something I've noticed from watching YouTube videos of altercations between people and cops pertains to resisting arrest. If you are not obeying the officers commands even if the cops are wrong in the reason they approach you or pull you over they can still charge with resisting arrest. You can fight charges in court, but in the street will just make things worse.

https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/resisting-unlawful-arrest.html

Something really important I feel that is not understood by many...it is very important:

--> When the cops ask you to get out of the car you must get out of the car.

There are a lot of amazing cops out there who risk their lives to keep communities safe. But, you need to protect yourself. You can't trust anyone.

https://www.pittsburghcriminalattorney.com/do-i-have-to-get-out-of-my-car-for-the-police/

--> When a cop asks to search your car, say no, sometimes they try to finesse you by saying 'Do you mind' and regardless of your answer they may try to twist your words... Tell them ' I am not agreeing to any illegal search." That will stop them dead. If they found something on you like drugs or an unregistered firearm or something else that constitutes 'probable cause' they can search your car without your consent.

https://www.pittsburghcriminalattorney.com/do-i-have-to-get-out-of-my-car-for-the-police/

If they ask why you won't let them do a voluntary search of your car, and they tell you it looks suspicious, tell them what you saw online - an officer planting evidence!

Or better yet, tell them you don't have to answer that question at all.

My eyes have been opened by the case of the Florida officer planting evidence.

See this video below for more information on this case.

A Florida Officer in Court for Planting Narcotics

