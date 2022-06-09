Warwick, RI

Missing Woman in Warwick, Rhode Island

Jordan Alexander

Charlotte Lester Missing FlyerGo Fund me

Imagine a family member you love went missing. This type of tragedy occurs all the time, all over the world. Three weeks ago, a 44 year old female named Charlotte Lester disappeared. She was last seen in Warwick, Rhode Island. May 16th, near the 3400 block of Post Road in Warwick. Her dog was located around Belmont Park on May 17th, a day after she went missing.

They are offering 20k for information about her disappearance here is the link for her go fund me:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/charlottelester

The realization that the dog was all alone alarmed and shook family members, as Charlotte and her dog were inseparable. Her brother Mark explained that Charlotte was always with her dog; it was very out of character for her to be away from her dog.

Below are some of his words:

"That’s why, with her dog being found, it’s alarming," Mark Lester explained.

"That was her baby."

The police are doing all they can to reunite this family.

Both law enforcement and a volunteer search party made up of friends and family have put in quite an effort, digging deep and working hard to find her. So far, answers have yet to surface and the family is growing more and more worried.

Her white truck was found parked at the Kent County Hospital. The Kent County hospital showed little concern last weekend when a group of volunteers went eager to search the area where her truck was found. The hospital kicked them off the property.

The reward for information about her is up to twenty thousand dollars as the family is desperate to find their loved one.

In the meantime, anyone with information is requested to call the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200 or Lester’s private investigator at (617) 512-1008.

Source https://www.abc6.com/its-been-a-nightmare-reward-increased-for-information-on-whereabouts-of-missing-warwick-woman/

