E.U. Passes New Policy attempting to Reduce Waste

iphone box and charger Photo by Ready Made on pexels

The E.U. announced Tuesday that it would be mandating all cell phones work with one "Common Charger" on all phones. Currently, there are three different kinds of chargers—USB Type-C, the micro-USB used by many non-Apple products, and Apple’s "Lightning" charger. All digital phones sold in the E.U. will have to use USB-C chargers.

Having multiple charger types isn’t working for politicians in the EU, as they announced Tuesday they are enacting a mandate for all phones sold in the EU to use USB-C chargers. It will be required by 2024 for all phones to be using the same "Common Charger".

Honestly, due to my own personal forgetfulness I'd appreciate this policy as I am apt to forget to charge my phone. Not only would I forget to charge it but it is highly likely that I would also forget to bring a charger...Instead of having to worry about which phone my friend uses and if they use the same charger I do, I guess I wouldn't have to worry about that any more!

Apple is opposed to this new law. In 2009, the E.U. put this idea to Apple, hoping for a voluntary change... but Apple never budged.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-eu-apple-charger/apple-pushes-back-against-eu-common-charger-warns-of-innovation-risks-idUSKBN1ZM2EV

Why is the E.U. doing this? The new policy’s goal is to reduce waste and cost. According to an impact assessment by the European Commission, the policy could save up to 11,000 metric tons of electronic waste annually. The impact assessment also determined it would will save 250 million euros a year (that is quite a bit!).

I'm new here please follow me. I appreciate the support.

https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_22_3524