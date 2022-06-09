E.U. Passes New Policy attempting to Reduce Waste

The E.U. announced Tuesday that it would be mandating all cell phones work with one "Common Charger" on all phones. Currently, there are three different kinds of chargers—USB Type-C, the micro-USB used by many non-Apple products, and Apple’s "Lightning" charger. All digital phones sold in the E.U. will have to use USB-C chargers.

Honestly, due to my own personal forgetfulness I'd appreciate this policy as I am apt to forget to charge my phone. Not only would I forget to charge it but it is highly likely that I would also forget to bring a charger...Instead of having to worry about which phone my friend uses and if they use the same charger I do, I guess I wouldn't have to worry about that any more!

Apple is opposed to this new law. In 2009, the E.U. put this idea to Apple, hoping for a voluntary change... but Apple never budged.

Why is the E.U. doing this? The new policy’s goal is to reduce waste and cost. According to an impact assessment by the European Commission, the policy could save up to 11,000 metric tons of electronic waste annually. The impact assessment also determined it would will save 250 million euros a year (that is quite a bit!).

