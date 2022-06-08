Tutorials on TikTok - Yes, Learn too!

Jordan Alexander

Out of boredom, I downloaded TikTok a year or so ago... at the time of downloading it, I still thought the app was made for kids. My view of the app quickly changed, and I realized this app is a lot of fun.

TikTok is, of course, primarily for our entertainment and socializing.

The application is really entertaining, but a lot of people don't even realize the power the app has regarding "D.I.Y." posts and other "How to" type content. Those tutorial-style Tiktok posts are my favorites. Let me explain...

Not too long ago, I compared 2 cooking tutorials for the same recipe. One was from YouTube and was 33 minutes long, and the second tutorial was 51 seconds on TikTok.

The post on YouTube was bloated, repetitive, and boring. The tutorial on TikTok was effective, efficient, and entertaining.

After I realized this, I started using TikTok for all kinds of 'How to' posts, and I love how much I've learned as a result!

Don't forget how to use the search function on TikTok! If you want to learn something or cook something new, it will likely be on there.

I am much more apt to look for 'how to' videos that are short and concise instead of the traditional long-form video posts that seem to be bloated and boring.

I understand there are certain tutorials that could never be properly explained in less than a minute, but it is amazing just how many are!

I implore you to check it out the next time you want to learn something new!

I'm new to Newsbreak and would appreciate your support—please follow me!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KeohJ_0g3qY5dh00
TikTok ApplicationPhoto by cottonbro - Pexels

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tiktok# social# social media# youtube# tutorial

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm addicted to learning, to uncovering what makes people tick. Small events or the notable are Outward circumstances; a reflection of the inner human, I look forward to dissecting things from this outlook and trying to piece things together.

Boston, MA
117 followers

More from Jordan Alexander

Eating Healthy can be Easy!

I have a really awesome tip for eating healthy and making it easy! Eating healthy can be really difficult. If you are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy lifestyle, planning your meals and snacks is really key to making healthy decisions. I know nothing I'm saying here is ground-breaking... but hear me out.

Read full story
3 comments

North Kingstown Animal Cruelty Case

This is a sad story for any animal lovers out there, but I feel it's important to tell as it will shed light on the fact that animals are being neglected and abused all the time. In North Kingston, Rhode Island, a couple were arrested on Monday.

Read full story
5 comments
Warwick, RI

Missing Woman in Warwick, Rhode Island

Imagine a family member you love went missing. This type of tragedy occurs all the time, all over the world. Three weeks ago, a 44 year old female named Charlotte Lester disappeared. She was last seen in Warwick, Rhode Island. May 16th, near the 3400 block of Post Road in Warwick. Her dog was located around Belmont Park on May 17th, a day after she went missing.

Read full story
11 comments

E.U. Passes New Policy attempting to Reduce Waste

iphone box and chargerPhoto by Ready Made on pexels. The E.U. announced Tuesday that it would be mandating all cell phones work with one "Common Charger" on all phones. Currently, there are three different kinds of chargers—USB Type-C, the micro-USB used by many non-Apple products, and Apple’s "Lightning" charger. All digital phones sold in the E.U. will have to use USB-C chargers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy