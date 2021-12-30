Opinion: We Need To Talk About Eric Greitens

Claudette Roulo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

I've lived in Missouri, off and on, since 2011. As you can imagine if you've read my bio, I am constantly being relocated, but I consider Missouri to be my home of record, and the place where I have established my legal residency.

One of the side effects of this legal residency is that I have taken much more of an interest, over the last few years, in Missouri politics. This interest has led to some concerns recently over the announcement by former governor Eric Greitens that he will seek election to the Senate seat beig vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.

Simply put, I do not believe that Mr. Greitens' history as governor bodes well for his future as a senator.

For those of you who may not have followed the news from a few years back, let me give you the “highlights”:

Eric Greitens, a decorated Navy SEAL officer, and founder of the charity The Mission Continues, abruptly resigned just over seventeen months into his term as governor to avoid an impending impeachment hearing. The impeachment was a result of several indictments that were brought against Greitens by a St Louis grand jury, most of which were later dismissed, either during the pre-trial process, or after his resignation. The indictments stemmed from an investigation into allegations brought by Greitens' former hairdresser, with whom he engaged in an affair in 2015, prior to becoming governor. During the course of that investigation, further evidence was discovered linking Greitens to allegations of felony computer tampering and campaign fraud (namely, misusing a charity donor list from the Veterans Service Organization he founded, The Mission Continues, to solicit campaign contributions).

With regard to the affair that began the entire investigation, Greitens admitted to the affair itself, but categorically denied any of the other circumstances that his former lover and her ex-husband claimed took place. In its report to the Missouri General Assembly, the investigating subcommittee found the woman's testimony to be credible, but not enough to bring formal criminal charges, and so the case was dismissed for lack of evidence.

In the not-so-distant past, felony charges of computer tampering, and questions of campaign finance fraud, even if they were eventually dismissed, would have prevented a candidate from ever running for public office again. The sexual component of his past, had it been merely an affair, as he contended, would not necessarily have disqualified him. The allegations of forcible coercion and blackmail, however, are another matter entirely. Yet here he is, betting on the fact that the collective attention span of the American people is too short to remember these scandals.

That raises the question: Is innocence in the eyes of the law truly innocence? Or, do we judge our politicians differently than we judge sports figures found guilty of cheating, religious figures convicted of fraud, or business figures accused (and acquitted) of corporate espionage? While all are innocent until proven guilty in the eyes of the law, as a society, we form our opinions of the accused long before a verdict is handed down.

The fact is that the American people, irrespective of party affiliation, have always looked the other way when it comes to questionable behavior from politicians who think (or at least talk like they think) like them. We will not tolerate the slightest whiff of moral or ethical failure in a politician of the opposition, but will overlook virtually anything if it’s our guy in the hot seat.

The fact that Eric Greitens clearly feels entitled to seek further elected offices, despite resigning to keep from being impeached from his last office, speaks volumes about his fundamental misunderstanding of the responsibilities of leadership. Even though he was never convicted of a crime, should we not hold our elected representatives to some higher standard than that?

Readers, America is filled to the brim with politicians who truly believe that they have a right to win elections and continue their political careers, regardless of their personal behavior. It’s time to put a stop to that.

To the residents of Missouri: Eric Greitens is not worthy of your vote.

It’s time we focused more on a politician’s character, their fundamental understanding of the privilege of service, and their ability to actually effectively govern, than we do on how well they trigger the opposition, or how polished they look on TV. While Eric Greitens may believe that he has the right to represent the people of Missouri in Washington, he needs to be reminded that service is a privilege, not a right, and so far, he has proven himself to be unworthy of that privilege.