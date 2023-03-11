USDC Stability Threatened as Silicon Valley Bank Collapses $3.3 Billion Exposure in Question What's Next for Stablecoin?

Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash

Get ready to be shocked by the latest events happening in the markets, as we delve into the biggest stable coin in history - USDC. This coin is backed by some of the biggest names in the industry - Circle, Goldman Sachs, and Coinbase, making it one of the most trusted options out there.

But recent events have caused concern for the future of the stablecoin. With UST unpegged from Terra Luna, there was hope that it would eventually recover, but unfortunately, this was not the case. USDC is now facing a similar challenge, with 3.3 billion dollars worth of exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, which has now collapsed and shut down.

This collapse has caused USDC to depeg down to about 93 cents, and there are concerns about the stability of the coin moving forward. This stability is critical, as our entire system and way of life could be threatened by what's happening in the financial system. There is a growing disparity between the elites and the common person, and there are people who want to control everything versus those who are for decentralization.

The stablecoin wars have been going on for months, and the latest events suggest that Circle is facing some serious competition. Circle has snitched on other stablecoin companies to the government, and now it seems that someone has finally swung back at them. But even if Circle were to go under, USDC has the infrastructure to remain a viable option, with BlackRock being a possible suitor for acquisition.

The traditional banking powers of the world have ruled everything for centuries, and they treat us like commodities, turning the world into their personal playground. But people are waking up, and a new system is rising up with Bitcoin and other digital assets leading the way. It's time for a change, and with events like the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, it seems that change may be closer than we think.

What do you think?

Disclaimer: It's important to note that this article is solely intended for educational and informational purposes, and no affiliate links are included.

