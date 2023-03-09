NASA to Unveil New Moonwalking Spacesuits for Artemis III Mission, Including First Woman Astronaut

Moon Base Photo by Jon Derbyster

NASA and Axiom Space to Unveil Prototype Spacesuit for Artemis III Moon Mission during Live Televised Event

NASA has announced that it will reveal a prototype of a new spacesuit that astronauts, including the first woman, will wear on the surface of the Moon during the Artemis III mission.

The reveal is set to take place during a televised event hosted by Axiom Space, a company that NASA selected to deliver a moonwalking system to land the first astronauts near the lunar South Pole.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 15, at 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT) from Space Center Houston in Texas and will be aired live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

The reveal activities will include remarks from NASA and Axiom Space experts, a suit demonstration, as well as question-and-answer sessions with media and students.

Participants will include Bob Cabana, associate administrator at NASA, Vanessa Wyche, center director at NASA Johnson Space Center, Lara Kearney, manager of the Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program at NASA Johnson, Kate Rubins, NASA astronaut, Michael Suffredini, president and CEO of Axiom Space, Mark Greeley, program manager for Extravehicular Activity at Axiom Space, Russell Ralston, deputy program manager for Extravehicular Activity at Axiom Space, Peggy Whitson, Axiom-2 commander at Axiom Space, and John Shoffner, Axiom-2 pilot at Axiom Space.

The event schedule will include in-person media one-on-one interviews with NASA and Axiom Space officials, remarks and suit demonstration on NASA TV, a student question-and-answer session, and a media question-and-answer session. The event will conclude at 11:00 a.m. (CDT).

This new approach to working with commercial partners will enable NASA to leverage industry capabilities and its own expertise to provide spacewalk and moonwalk services as safely, effectively, and efficiently as possible, while also enabling a growing space economy.

The new spacesuits that will allow humans to explore the lunar surface will advance our capability for human exploration in space.

Under Artemis, new exploration spacesuits and other human surface mobility systems, the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion Spacecraft, ground systems, Gateway, and human landing systems will enable NASA to return humans to the Moon and establish a long-term presence there for scientific discovery. This experience prepares us for the next giant leap: sending astronauts to Mars.

For those in the U.S. media interested in participating in person or by phone, or obtaining a media kit, they must contact Axiom Space no later than 12 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, March 14, by emailing media@axiomspace.com . This is an exciting development in the field of space exploration and a promising step towards establishing a long-term presence on the Moon and beyond.

You can access more content by following me on NewsBreak and downloading the NewsBreak App.

Disclaimer: It's important to note that this article is solely intended for educational and informational purposes, and no affiliate links are included.

Additionally, I welcome you to share your thoughts in the comments and share this article with your loved ones on social media.