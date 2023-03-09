Houston, TX

NASA to Unveil New Moonwalking Spacesuits for Artemis III Mission, Including First Woman Astronaut

Jon Derbyster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXftp_0lCW76Xl00
Moon BasePhoto byJon Derbyster

NASA and Axiom Space to Unveil Prototype Spacesuit for Artemis III Moon Mission during Live Televised Event

NASA has announced that it will reveal a prototype of a new spacesuit that astronauts, including the first woman, will wear on the surface of the Moon during the Artemis III mission.

The reveal is set to take place during a televised event hosted by Axiom Space, a company that NASA selected to deliver a moonwalking system to land the first astronauts near the lunar South Pole.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 15, at 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT) from Space Center Houston in Texas and will be aired live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

The reveal activities will include remarks from NASA and Axiom Space experts, a suit demonstration, as well as question-and-answer sessions with media and students.

Participants will include Bob Cabana, associate administrator at NASA, Vanessa Wyche, center director at NASA Johnson Space Center, Lara Kearney, manager of the Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program at NASA Johnson, Kate Rubins, NASA astronaut, Michael Suffredini, president and CEO of Axiom Space, Mark Greeley, program manager for Extravehicular Activity at Axiom Space, Russell Ralston, deputy program manager for Extravehicular Activity at Axiom Space, Peggy Whitson, Axiom-2 commander at Axiom Space, and John Shoffner, Axiom-2 pilot at Axiom Space.

The event schedule will include in-person media one-on-one interviews with NASA and Axiom Space officials, remarks and suit demonstration on NASA TV, a student question-and-answer session, and a media question-and-answer session. The event will conclude at 11:00 a.m. (CDT).

This new approach to working with commercial partners will enable NASA to leverage industry capabilities and its own expertise to provide spacewalk and moonwalk services as safely, effectively, and efficiently as possible, while also enabling a growing space economy.

The new spacesuits that will allow humans to explore the lunar surface will advance our capability for human exploration in space.

Under Artemis, new exploration spacesuits and other human surface mobility systems, the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion Spacecraft, ground systems, Gateway, and human landing systems will enable NASA to return humans to the Moon and establish a long-term presence there for scientific discovery. This experience prepares us for the next giant leap: sending astronauts to Mars.

For those in the U.S. media interested in participating in person or by phone, or obtaining a media kit, they must contact Axiom Space no later than 12 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, March 14, by emailing media@axiomspace.com. This is an exciting development in the field of space exploration and a promising step towards establishing a long-term presence on the Moon and beyond.

You can access more content by following me on NewsBreak and downloading the NewsBreak App.

Disclaimer: It's important to note that this article is solely intended for educational and informational purposes, and no affiliate links are included.

Additionally, I welcome you to share your thoughts in the comments and share this article with your loved ones on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NASA# Spacesuit# Moon# Axiom Space# Artemis

Comments / 4

Published by

Jon enjoys anime, tracking the weather, and is currently working on developing his skills at AI art work.

Antlers, OK
102 followers

More from Jon Derbyster

USDC Stability Threatened as Silicon Valley Bank Collapses $3.3 Billion Exposure in Question What's Next for Stablecoin?

Get ready to be shocked by the latest events happening in the markets, as we delve into the biggest stable coin in history - USDC. This coin is backed by some of the biggest names in the industry - Circle, Goldman Sachs, and Coinbase, making it one of the most trusted options out there.

Read full story

Creepy Crawlies Go High-Tech: How Mechanical Bugs Are Revolutionizing Education, Entertainment and Surveillance

Exploring the Versatility and Benefits of Mechanical Bugs: From Education to Entertainment, Surveillance, and Scientific Research. Mechanical bugs, also known as robotic insects, are a type of robot that mimics the movement and appearance of real-life insects. These tiny machines have become increasingly popular in recent years, and for good reason. They offer a range of benefits and applications, from education to entertainment and even scientific research.

Read full story

Discover the Thrill of Advanced Robotics: Fun for All Ages!

Exploring the Fun and Excitement of Advanced Robotics: A World of Possibilities. Robots have been around for decades, but they are becoming more and more advanced with each passing year.

Read full story

China Unveils "Long March 9" Rocket to Rival SpaceX's Starship for Moon Missions by 2030

China's Long March 9 Rocket: A Promising Step Forward in Space Exploration. During a presentation at Nanjing University of Science and Technology, the chief designer of the Long March family launch system rockets, Dr. Long Lehao, showcased photos of the first prototype of the Long March 9 rocket, which China has begun constructing.

Read full story

Space Officials Push for Separate Time Zone on Moon to Support Growing Lunar Missions

European Space Officials Call for Lunar Time Zone to Support Growing Number of Moon Missions. European space officials are advocating for the establishment of a separate time zone on the moon. The idea was discussed at a recent meeting held at the European Space Agency’s Space Research and Technology Centre in the Netherlands.

Read full story
3 comments

Exploring the Synergy of AI and Blockchain for Transparency and Trust in Data Management

Blockchain's Potential to Increase Accountability and Transparency in AI Decisions. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the ability to quickly process large volumes of inputs and simulate human reasoning, but its decisions are often not transparent. This lack of transparency has become a challenge for AI, as it can lead to trust and ethical issues.

Read full story

Hyperports: A Safer and Smarter Alternative to Unsafe Trains in Cargo Transportation

The world of cargo transportation is on the cusp of a massive revolution with the advent of the hyperport. This innovative system combines hyperloop technology with ports, offering efficient and autonomous cargo transportation that rivals airplane speeds, at the cost of traditional freight.

Read full story
Fannin County, TX

Texoma Hit by Strong Winds and Hail, Causing Damage and Power Outages

On Thursday night, several areas in Texoma experienced severe weather conditions that included strong winds and hail. The impact of these storms was felt in multiple counties, with the worst-hit areas being Marshall and Fannin Counties.

Read full story

NextEra's Skeleton Creek Project: A Renewable Energy Game Changer with Massive Wind and Solar Farms and Battery Storage

Battery storage technology is rapidly evolving and becoming an increasingly important component of renewable energy projects. One of the most notable projects in the United States is being developed by NextEra in Northwest Oklahoma.

Read full story

SpaceX's Starship: Revolutionary Fully Reusable Super Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle Set to Change Spaceflight Forever

SpaceX is in the process of developing a revolutionary spacecraft called Starship, which is set to be the tallest and most powerful launch vehicle ever built. The spacecraft consists of two stages, the Super Heavy first-stage booster and the Starship second stage, which is designed to function as a self-contained spacecraft for carrying crew and cargo in orbit.

Read full story
24 comments

Surviving Tornado Season: Essential Tips to Stay Safe and Prepared

Tornadoes are a natural disaster that can strike with little warning, leaving communities devastated and people injured or worse. While they can occur at any time of the year, tornado season typically runs from March to August in the United States, with the most active months being April, May, and June.

Read full story
Durant, OK

New Doppler Radar System Enhances Safety Near Durant

The installation of a Doppler radar atop the water tower that stands adjacent to Cardinal Glass Manufacturing, located on the western side of Durant on U.S. 70, has been announced.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy