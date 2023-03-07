Space Officials Push for Separate Time Zone on Moon to Support Growing Lunar Missions

Jon Derbyster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5zur_0l9xXxQD00
Moon to Support Growing Lunar Mission

European Space Officials Call for Lunar Time Zone to Support Growing Number of Moon Missions

European space officials are advocating for the establishment of a separate time zone on the moon. The idea was discussed at a recent meeting held at the European Space Agency’s Space Research and Technology Centre in the Netherlands.

The effort is part of a larger project to create a complete communication and navigation system for the moon, which will be necessary to support a growing number of planned launches to the moon in the coming years.

Currently, moon operations run on the time of the country that launched the spacecraft, but this will have to change when more countries and private space companies start launching their own moon missions.

A series of space operations around the moon will require spacecraft and controllers “to communicate together and fix their positions independently from Earth,” according to ESA. ESA has partnered with NASA on several planned lunar projects, including building NASA’s Orion spacecraft, which is expected to transport American astronauts back to the moon by the mid-2020s.

European Space Officials Propose Separate Time Zone for Moon Operations

ESA has also been involved in planning and development operations for a lunar project called Gateway. Private companies have been asked to develop living spaces, called habitats, for NASA and ESA, as part of the Gateway project.

NASA has described Gateway as a small spaceship that would remain in orbit around the moon, designed as a living space for astronauts and as a laboratory for science activities. Gateway would give the astronauts a base for making trips to the moon, and possibly in the future to Mars.

Pietro Giordano, a navigation system engineer for ESA, said after the issue was considered at the recent ESA meeting, “a joint international effort is now being launched” to establish a lunar time zone. ESA says the planned lunar communications and navigation systems will perform much better if they “employ the same timescale, along with the many other crewed and uncrewed missions they will support.”

NASA also had to deal with the time question while designing and building the International Space Station (ISS), which runs on Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) based on time kept by atomic clocks. This helps ease the time difference between NASA and other space partners in Russia, Japan, Canada, and Europe.

However, establishing a lunar time zone presents several technical questions, such as whether a single organization should set and keep time on the moon.

Clocks run faster on the moon than on Earth, gaining about 56 microseconds each day, and the exact difference depends on the position of the clock and whether it is in orbit or on the lunar surface.

One of the most important things to consider is whether a separate lunar time zone will be helpful and effective for the astronauts working there. Bernhard Hufenbach, an ESA official, notes that a day on the moon lasts as long as 29.5 days on Earth.

“This will be quite a challenge,” he said in a statement. But after successfully establishing a working time system for the moon, “we can go on to do the same for other planetary destinations.” Establishing a lunar time zone is an important step toward making the moon a more habitable place for future space missions.

Published by

Jon enjoys anime, tracking the weather, and is currently working on developing his skills at AI art work.

Antlers, OK
96 followers

