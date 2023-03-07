Exploring the Synergy of AI and Blockchain for Transparency and Trust in Data Management

Blockchain's Potential to Increase Accountability and Transparency in AI Decisions

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the ability to quickly process large volumes of inputs and simulate human reasoning, but its decisions are often not transparent. This lack of transparency has become a challenge for AI, as it can lead to trust and ethical issues.

Blockchain technology, with its key features such as immutable digital records and decentralised data storage, could potentially help provide insights into a typically centralised and opaque AI, providing trust, privacy and accountability to AI.

The challenge of accountability is one of the main issues AI is facing today. It affects the trust people have in its outputs.

To trust AI, its algorithms must be explainable. Blockchain’s immutable digital record could help to better understand the framework behind AI and the source of the data it is using, addressing the challenge of explainable AI.

This could improve trust in AI’s data integrity and, by extension, in the recommendations that AI provides.

Moreover, blockchain’s decentralised data storage can act as an audit trail to show users how their data is being used by companies and other centralised organisations.

If AI models are stored and distributed on blockchains, their decisions could become more decentralised, accountable, and transparent.

Blockchain can also help AI expand by providing access to internal and external data to an organisation, allowing for more actionable insights, better management of data consumption, and model sharing. This could create a more trustworthy and transparent data market.

The Synergy of AI and Blockchain: Enhancing Business Processes and Improving Efficiency

The combination of AI and blockchain could provide value to business processes that involve multiple parties by reducing the need for human intervention.

Blockchain technology can remove potentially unnecessary third parties from multiparty transactions, which can, in theory, accelerate the speed of transactions and increase efficiencies across transactions.

Reducing the friction between transactions could empower individuals to own their data, while blockchain ensures the security of the transaction process.

AI could also bring benefits to blockchains. For instance, AI could improve the intelligence of blockchain-based business networks and give them a competitive edge, as it can quickly and comprehensively read, analyse, and find linkages between data.

AI models incorporated in smart contracts that are implemented on a blockchain could suggest expired products to recall and execute transactions like re-orders, payments, or inventory purchases based on predetermined thresholds and events.

Furthermore, AI algorithms could potentially help with the detection of fraudulent activity on the blockchain.

There are many examples of how blockchain and AI could potentially work together in different industries such as healthcare, life sciences, financial services, and supply chain.

For instance, in healthcare, blockchain and AI could be used to track clinical trials, manage patient records, and develop personalised treatments.

In conclusion, while AI can simulate human reasoning and quickly react to large quantities of inputs, its lack of transparency can lead to trust and ethical issues.

However, blockchain’s key features, such as immutable digital records and decentralised data storage, could provide insights into typically centralised and opaque AI, providing trust, privacy, and accountability to AI.

AI and blockchain can work together to further scale and automate processes for evaluating transactions.

Disclaimer: It's important to note that this article is solely intended for educational and informational purposes, and no affiliate links are included.

