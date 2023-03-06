Texoma Hit by Strong Winds and Hail, Causing Damage and Power Outages

On Thursday night, several areas in Texoma experienced severe weather conditions that included strong winds and hail. The impact of these storms was felt in multiple counties, with the worst-hit areas being Marshall and Fannin Counties.

In Marshall County, powerful gusts of wind knocked down utility poles to the ground, while Fannin County saw some farm buildings being destroyed by the high-speed winds.

The storms were caused by a supercell, which originated from the Bells or Savoy area and moved northeast, through Mulberry, Telephone, and eventually into Oklahoma.

Troy Hudson, the coordinator of Fannin County Emergency Management, stated that the supercell traveled across several areas, including those north of the Red River and north of the Ravenna area.

It eventually hit Mulberry, Telephone, and the river area where Fannin and Lamar meet before moving into Oklahoma.

According to the Fannin County Emergency Management, approximately 5,000 homes and businesses lost power during Thursday night's storm, but all services had been restored by Friday afternoon.

The damage to agriculture in the affected areas was significant, with farms, barns, sheds, and small outbuildings experiencing some level of damage.

Hudson revealed that the assessment of the damage is still ongoing, and the emergency management team is collecting information about the affected areas. County Commissioners and TxDOT have been working tirelessly to clear the roads of debris and tree damage.

In Sherman, hail was the primary issue, with many residents reporting ping-pong ball-sized hail, with some areas having up to 2 inches of accumulation.

The National Weather Service reported that the damage in Bryan and Marshall counties was due to straight-line winds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director, C. Daniel Nixon, confirmed that six to ten structures had suffered wind-blown hail damage, and a few power poles were blown down in the central part of the county.

He advised citizens to stay informed and alert during the weather season and to have at least two or three sources of weather information.

As the situation is still being monitored, citizens are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions during this weather season.

The damage caused by the storms has been significant, and it may take some time before the affected areas fully recover.

However, the emergency management teams are doing everything possible to ensure that the citizens of Texoma remain safe and secure.

