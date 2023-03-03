SpaceX's Starship: Revolutionary Fully Reusable Super Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle Set to Change Spaceflight Forever

SpaceX is in the process of developing a revolutionary spacecraft called Starship, which is set to be the tallest and most powerful launch vehicle ever built. The spacecraft consists of two stages, the Super Heavy first-stage booster and the Starship second stage, which is designed to function as a self-contained spacecraft for carrying crew and cargo in orbit.

Both stages are powered by Raptor engines that burn liquid oxygen and liquid methane propellants in a full-flow staged combustion power cycle, which enables them to generate more than twice the thrust of the Saturn V rocket.

The key feature of Starship is its total reusability, which is a breakthrough in spaceflight technology. Both rocket stages have been designed to be reused by landing vertically at the launch pad or a separate platform.

In its fully reusable configuration, Starship is planned to have a payload capacity of 150 tons or 330,000 pounds to low Earth orbit, and it is expected to be flown multiple times to reduce the cost of spaceflight.

Starship is also planned to be refuelable in orbit, which will enable it to travel to destinations that require more change in velocity (delta-v budget), such as the Moon and Mars.

The spacecraft's proposed applications include regular crewed and cargo launches, building the Starlink internet constellation, and performing suborbital point-to-point flights on Earth.

SpaceX's plans to create a heavy-lift launch vehicle date back to 2005, and the methane-oxygen engines were in development by 2012.

The public announcement of the Starship plan was made in 2016, and since 2019, SpaceX has been following an iterative and incremental approach to the spacecraft's development.

This approach involves frequent prototype construction, testing, and refinement, including low and high-altitude flight tests. As of February 2023, the first orbital flight test is scheduled for March 2023, marking a major milestone in the development of this groundbreaking spacecraft.

