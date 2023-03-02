Durant, OK

New Doppler Radar System Enhances Safety Near Durant

Jon Derbyster

The installation of a Doppler radar atop the water tower that stands adjacent to Cardinal Glass Manufacturing, located on the western side of Durant on U.S. 70, has been announced.

The construction process is expected to last for approximately one week.

However, due to the severe weather conditions that have been forecasted, the original installation date, which was scheduled for March 2nd, has been postponed. If the weather permits, the radar dome will be lifted early next week.

This new addition to the water tower is anticipated to be fully functional and transmitting data by the middle of March.

The radar will be able to detect and track the movement of objects within its range, providing valuable information to the community.

It is expected to improve the safety of the area, particularly during severe weather conditions such as thunderstorms or tornadoes.

The implementation of the radar system is part of a broader effort to improve communication and data collection in the region.

The project has been in the works for several months, and its completion marks a significant milestone for the community. Once operational, the radar will provide real-time information that can be used to enhance the safety and well-being of the citizens.

Overall, this initiative represents a positive step towards a more secure and resilient community.

