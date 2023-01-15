Kutztown, PA

Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge Vineyards

JoJo's Cup of Mocha

December 31st, the last day of 2022, my best friend and I went to a mimosa tasting event. What better way to end the year than with a friend and a drink, right? I drove 45 minutes from where I live to Kutztown, PA, in the fog and mist of the morning hour. I arrive and the little parking lot is already full, and it's only 11am! We park our cars, meet up, enter the small building, and sit in the main dining area.

Let's pause right there and rewind for a bit. What is this mimosa tasting event in Kutztown? How did I find out about it? What's the name of this place? What types of mimosas were being tasted? So many questions, I know. Don't worry, you're about to find out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsAc3_0kEtgK0a00
Setter Ridge Vineyard in Kutztown, PAPhoto byphoto taken by myself

How I found out about this event?

One day, I was scrolling through Facebook when all of a sudden, this local event popped up on my events page. I saw the title, "Winter Mimosa Flights". I'm intrigued immediately. I love mimosas, so anything with the word "mimosa" in it, you have me sold!

When I clicked on the event, I saw more information about the event. The Winter Mimosa Flights was an event being held at Setter Ridge Vineyards, a small family owned vineyard in Kutztown, PA. They were showcasing a mimosa tasting event for anyone and everyone to try their special crafted, holiday mimosas.

I loved the ideas of a mimosa tasting, I loved the holiday theme, and I loved how close this event was to me. I decided to ask my friend if she'd like to join me and of course she did. I knew it was going to be a fun time!

When was this event?

Setter Ridge Vineyards held this event on Friday, December 30th and Saturday, December 31st of 2022. It was available for only 2 days but I'm sure they'll have similar events like this for 2023.

Where is the vineyard?

The address for Setter Ridge Vineyards is: 99 Dietrich Valley Rd, Kutztown, PA 19530

When you get to the Kutztown area, you'll drive down the beautiful, back country roads until you get to the vineyard. Once you enter the premise, you'll drive along this dirt road for about a minute until you reach the little parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTSxX_0kEtgK0a00
Inside of the premisePhoto byphoto taken by myself

What was the cost?

The cost for the mimosa tasting, which included 4 mimosas, was $15. There are other wines and drinks you can get instead of mimosas but those vary by item.

How long was the event?

The event lasted from 11am to 5pm, though they stopped selling mimosas at 4:30pm.

Was there free parking?

Yes, there's free parking! The actual parking lot with parking spaces is very small and during events like this, it tends to fill up quickly. However, it's a vineyard and they do have a bit of space on the grass for extra cars to park if need be.

That's what I had to do when I arrived at the event, because the parking lot was filled with cars. I just parked my little sedan in the grass. It wasn't an issue to drive and park it, so you don't need a special car or anything like that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuzUT_0kEtgK0a00
(from left to right, top to bottom) pink prancer, jack frost, tart cherry, spiced pear mimosas. milk chocolate covered potato chipsPhoto byphoto taken by myself

What types of mimosas were being tasted?

There were four types of mimosas which were being sampled for the Winter Mimosa Flights event. All of them were created and designed to have this holiday/winter look and flavor. Here's the lineup of mimosas:

1. Pink Prancer - pink cranberry juice topped with Pomme Fizz

2. Jack Frost - pineapple juice, orange juice, cream of coconut & rum topped with sparkling muscat

3. Tart Cherry - a slight tart taste that has cherry juice and pomm fizz

4. Spiced Pear - pear juice and pomm fizz with a dash of sugar and cinnamon

I tried them all and they were all very lovely and tasty! Highly recommend trying new flavors of mimosas.

What else does the vineyard have?

Since it's a vineyard, of course, they have a selection of wines to choose from as well. From red wines to white wines, sweet tasting wines, they've got you covered! Plus, they have some sangrias, cocktails, and more! They also have a few snacks in their collection as well.

One of them being milk chocolate covered potato chips. They have cheese and a few other snack items for purchase as well. Though, I only saw them on the menu for the event and not on their actual website,

Was there more than mimosas?

Yes, there was! Around 12pm, there was a musician with a guitar. He started playing some songs and had a little tip jar for those who wanted to donate to him. My friend and I didn't stick around for the whole event but from the little bit of music he played, he was really good!

