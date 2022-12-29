Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022

JoJo's Cup of Mocha

Certain work related tasks brought me to Center City in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since I had to wait for these work related tasks to be completed by another department, I decided to walk around a bit while I waited.

As luck would have it, I was very close to the Philadelphia Christmas Village near City Hall. Which, if you haven't heard of it, is located in LOVE Park! I was so pleased that I was so close to this popular site! If it wasn't for work, I probably wouldn't get the chance (or want to pay for parking) to drive to Center City for this opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7dgE_0jwjvG2i00
Christmas Village in PhiladelphiaPhoto byphoto taken by myself

Location of Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Christmas Village in Philadelphia is located on 1500 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

What is Christmas Village in Philadelphia?

Christmas Village in Philadelphia is a holiday market, located in Center City, Philadelphia, which is modeled after German Christmas markets. Along with beautiful displays of lights and decorations, there's a variety of vendors, places to shop and buy gifts, food and drink establishments, an ice skating rink and even a ferris wheel!

It's a small but mighty holiday market in the middle of a city. Definitely a place everyone should visit at least once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jc79L_0jwjvG2i00
City Hall in Center City, PhillyPhoto byphoto taken by myself

When can I visit?

For 2022, the Christmas Village operates from November 19th to December 24th, from 11am - 7pm daily. More specifically, the hours are as follows:

  • Sun – Thu: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
  • Fri – Sat: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Thanksgiving Day: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • Christmas Eve: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Though it is closed for the season, they will have similar openings for the following season in 2023. An updated post will be out when the time comes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbtRJ_0jwjvG2i00
Photo byphoto taken by myself

How much does it cost?

It's completely FREE to visit the Christmas Village. Once you see one of the many entrances, just walk through! If you want to buy food, gifts, tickets to the ice skating rink or other rides, you'll have to pay for those. But to physically be in the village, it's free.

When I went, I just walked into the entrance near City Hall and started walking around. Free and easy, two things everyone loves!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzezL_0jwjvG2i00
Macaroons I purchased at Woops in the market From left to right: Rose, Red Velvet, NutellaPhoto byphoto taken by myself

Is there free parking?

Unfortunately, there is no free parking around the Christmas Village. Since it's located in Center City, paid parking is what you'll find. There's the Centre Square Parkway parking lot, which is located a block away from the Christmas Village. However, you can find parking lots or 2 hour parking spaces throughout the city.

Another option, if you don't want to pay for parking, is to take an Uber/Lyft to the area. That way, you don't have to worry about paying for parking but you don't have to worry about driving your car into a busy city. Or, you can take Septa (public transportation) into the city. You can take the train or the bus.

According to Septa, you can hop the Market-Frankford Line or Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 34 & 36 to 15th Street, the Broad Street line to City Hall, Bus Routes 2, 17, 33, 38, 44, 48, 124 or 125 or Regional Rail to Suburban Station. Basically, it's very easy to get to the Christmas Village by a variety of bus, trolley, and trail lines.

If you're not about taking public transportation, ride sharing apps, or paying for parking, there's another way. You can park your car near Fairmount Park or in one of the mini parking lots along the Schuykill River Trail. The trail runs right into Center City. All you have to do is find parking at either a parking lot along the trail or a free spot near Fairmount park, and then walk to the Christmas Village. It'll be a bit of a walk, especially if it's really could and windy. However, if you're willing to make the walk, it's a great option. You don't have to pay for parking, you're getting exercise, and you're seeing more of Center City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKuCj_0jwjvG2i00
Vendors in the Christmas VillagePhoto byphoto taken by myself

