My Thoughts On My Solo New England Road Trip

JoJo's Cup of Mocha

In October of 2021, I planned a 9 day solo road trip through some New England states. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I ended up only doing a 7 day road trip. Now that a few months have passed since that trip, I thought I'd do a recap on the experience and express my final thoughts on the road trip experience.

Refresher of The Road Trip

To get more context about my road trip, why I decided to travel throughout New England, and to see the itinerary, check out the blog post above. If you're all caught up, then let's continue!

By the end of my solo road trip, I managed to travel to two new states: Vermont and New Hampshire. Massachusetts was another state I went to but the experience wasn't new, as I've been to MA before. I drove hundreds of miles to a lot of different places, met some awesome people, and did a lot of hiking and leaf peeping!

I have to say, by the end of this trip, I was very tired from all the driving. It was tiring to drive varying distances every single day. In my everyday life, I drive 2 hours to and from home for my job. I'm used to longer drives. However, driving to new places each day had me exhausted.

Needless to say, I enjoyed the whole road trip experience. It was another solo trip, so I was happy about that! Plus, I love being in the car by myself, so I didn't find this trip to be daunting or uneasy. Throughout the states I visited, I saw tons of beautiful fall foliage at varying stages. I also hiked a few trails, some in touristy places and unexpected areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tn4T6_0iAyjFHB00
Kancamagus Highway, New HampshirePhoto taken by myself

Creating the Itinerary

Before I left Pennsylvania, I created a rough itinerary which would serve as my guide for the road trip. Honestly, I wrote down things to see and do in Salem, MA, liked places in Vermont and New Hampshire on TripAdvisor, and that's it. As long as I had a general sense of where I wanted to go, and what to do, I would go from there.

What I did know was that I wanted to start my trip in Massachusetts and end in Vermont. I could've done it the other way around but I felt that starting in MA would be a better fit for me. Basically, I outlined this solo road trip to like a loop. I mapped out locations I wanted to visit, took note of how far apart they were, and decided which places to hit up first. That way, I wasn't wasting time or gas.

Now, while I was actually driving, I added and took away places from the itinerary. This gave me a lot of flexibility for the road trip so I could cater it to what was happening in the moment. In the end, I was, and still am, very pleased with how the final itinerary came out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qw04_0iAyjFHB00
Portsmouth, New HampshirePhoto taken by myself

Recap of Road Trip

Massachusetts

This was the first stop on my New England road trip. Of course, when it's October, you have to visit Salem. That's exactly what I did. My hotel was in Woburn but I drove to and from Salem. I did a lovely ghost tour, visited witch museums, the Peabody Essex Museum, and explored the area.

I also went to Fall River where I did a ghost tour of the Lizzie Borden house and was a little disappointed with how it was. Nevertheless, I enjoyed walking around the area. In addition, I visited the Pioneer Village which satisfied the nerd in me. And, I had some iced coffees that were not the greatest in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBRlS_0iAyjFHB00
Witch City Mall - Salem, MAPhoto taken by myself

New Hampshire

One of the famous New England states for stunning fall foliage, you know I had to visit here. I started my visit in NH off with exploring Portsmouth. However, this ended in an unexpected walk around Maine, which was fun. From there, I hiked a trail on The Gonic Trails in Rochester, Sugar Hill, and in Franconia Notch State Park! I did a lot of hiking in this state.

I can't forget about my drive down the beautiful Kancamagus Highway and my cool, unexpected pitstop at the Ossipee Conservation area. The views and fall foliage in New Hampshire are absolutely gorgeous!

The truth is, I really didn't stay long in New Hampshire. At the time, I was very tired and didn't really want to drive anywhere else in the state. Plus, when I finished my hike in Franconia Notch State Park, I was towards the northern part of the state. I didn't want to back track and head south when I had plans to go to Stowe in Vermont, which is towards the norther part of the state.

Ultimately, I made the executive decision to cut my time in New Hampshire short and drive to Vermont. In hindsight, I'm glad I did as my road trip was coming to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vYLw_0iAyjFHB00
Portsmouth, New HampshirePhoto taken by myself

Vermont

Last but not least, Vermont. I only spent about a day and a half here before I had to cancel the remainder of my trip and head home. What I did see and do in Vermont was awesome. Just the drive through Vermont to get to Stowe was beautiful. Fall foliage in all its glory, throughout the whole state, there's nothing like it.

When I made it to Stowe, I has some awesome lagers that are specific to New England. I also had pretty good food, did two lovely hikes in the rain, and explored the little town of Stowe for a bit. Overall, a lovely little area with charm and stunning fall foliage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uv7c6_0iAyjFHB00
Stowe Recreational Path - Stowe, VermontPhoto taken by myself

Final Thoughts

My final thoughts on my solo New England road trip are pretty positive overall. Although some things didn't go according to plan, and I made some unexpected stops along the way, I wouldn't change it for the world. It was a fun but tiring road trip, as I had to do a lot of driving, sight-seeing, and hiking over the course of 7 days.

I was also very pleased with the way my itinerary came out. More often than not, I stick to the itinerary but always leave some space for changes or adjustments. There's something about having some structure but also going with the flow which gives you the best of both worlds, and the best experience (in my opinion).

Of course, there's the solo aspect. After all, this was a solo road trip through New England, I have to speak to what it was like traveling solo. Though I do have a whole other blog post on my experience traveling through New England as a solo woman, I'll briefly talk about it here as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmrdU_0iAyjFHB00
Flume Gorge Trail - Franconia Notch State Park, NHPhoto taken by myself

Despite the fact that I was alone, I enjoyed being by myself. I'm learning that the more I solo travel, the more I like and prefer it. Don't get me wrong, I like traveling with others but I do believe there's a time and place for that. I did meet some sweet people on my first night in Woburn and on the Flume Gorge trail in Franconia Notch State Park, so I wasn't completely alone all the time.

In terms of safety, I generally felt completely safe while traveling throughout New England. I did mostly visit outdoor areas, and I visited Salem where the crowds were abundant. Needless to say, even then, I felt completely safe. I followed general safety practices no matter where I went and was always aware of my surroundings.

This trip was so much fun, tiring, and freeing all at the same time. There's nothing like traveling on your own, seeing some amazing fall foliage, and doing other cool activities along the way. I'd definitely go on another solo road trip in the future, only to a different section of the USA. I can't wait to see what that looks like!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Thoughts on my solo New Englan# Solo New England road trip# Thoughts on a road trip# Road trip# New england

Comments / 0

Published by

Hey guys, I'm JoJo from JoJo's Cup of Mocha! I'm a part-time travel blogger and vlogger here to bring you travel tips, trips, vlogs, shared experience, and more! If you're looking for honest thoughts on locations you want to travel to, I got you covered. Have any questions about what to do or what to bring? No problem, I got you covered! Looking for an itinerary of a location you want to travel to, I also got you covered as well! Whether you're new to travel or a pro, this is your go to place for your travel needs.

Pennsylvania State
173 followers

More from JoJo's Cup of Mocha

Portsmouth, NH

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.

Read full story
5 comments
Vermont State

My Solo New England Road Trip Experience as a Female Traveler

If you've been following my Instagram and Twitter posts, you already knew when and where I was taking my solo New England road trip. If you didn't know, back in October 2021, I planned a 9 day solo New England road trip. I planned to visit Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Although, I accidentally stumbled into Maine, so that state was included as well.

Read full story

How I Packed for A Solo Road Trip in October

Before I set out on my solo New England road trip, I did a lot of planning and research. I found it especially important to plan and research everything, because I was traveling in October. In North America, the fall can be filled with some warm (even hot) days and cold days. Plus, I knew I'd have to drive through different areas with varying distances and remoteness.

Read full story

Visiting London: Day 1 - Arrival in London

It's been 7 years since I've visited London, 7 long years. I studied abroad in London back in 2015 for a semester and had the time of my life. However, circumstances such as life, post-college depression, COVID, and lack of financial stability prevented me returning since then. This was the year where that would change. 2022 was my year to finally visit a city I love!

Read full story
Vermont State

My Solo New England Road Trip Budget

Traveling solo throughout New England during the fall is something everyone should do at least once. Especially during the fall, New England is on a whole other level of beautiful. The stunning fall foliage, activities, and places to visit never cease to please anyone.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

A Weekend in Florida: Orlando and Visiting My Best Friend

We all need a little weekend getaway every now and then. Staycations are nice but sometimes, you want to go to a place that's further than areas close to you. A change in scenery or pace is what your mind and body need sometimes.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

2021 Philadelphia Tattoo Convention

In February of 2021, my friend and I purchased tickets to the Villain Arts Tattoo Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. My friend and I are both big tattoo enthusiasts with quite a few tattoos on us. When we saw that Villain Arts was having a tattoo convention in Philly, we knew we had to go.

Read full story
Salem, MA

7 Day New England Road Trip Itinerary

In October 2021, I planned a 9 day solo New England road trip to see some awesome fall foliage. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, I had to cut the trip short. In the end, I did a 7 day solo road trip. Although my trip was short, I was able to see and do quite a bit. This is the 7 day New England road trip itinerary I mostly planned out and made up as I went along.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

3 Day Trip to Las Vegas

It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami Beach, FL

5 Day Itinerary in Miami Beach

Miami Beach is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. During the summer months, you’ll find that many people flock to its beautiful beaches to swim and tan. However, there are other activities and things to see in Miami Beach and the surrounding area.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

4 Day Itinerary: Las Vegas and The Grand Canyon

In July of 2021, my friend and I went on a 4 day vacation to Las Vegas with a little day trip to the Grand Canyon. It was such a lovely time despite the fact that she was technically working from home during the trip. However, we managed to create an amazing four day itinerary which included shows, activities, lots of walking about, and tours.

Read full story

Exercising While Traveling

When you travel, do you still look for ways to exercise or stay active? Just because you travel, doesn't mean you have to stop exercising. As long as you have some small but portable exercise equipment, or nothing at all even, you can tweak your exercise routine for your travels. This post will show you how you can still exercise while traveling.

Read full story

Tips for Traveling with a Full-Time Job

Traveling is a luxury, no matter if it's local or international. People with full-time jobs may struggle with finding the time and money to travel. The spirit is willing but in reality, it's a bit more difficult to travel. There's a lot to think about, such as your obligations to your family, children, friends, work, finances, education, and more. It makes traveling a bit more difficult.

Read full story
Utah State

3 Day Solo Trip Itinerary in Utah

The thought of traveling solo is a thrilling yet scary thought. Being on your own in a strange location may make some people hesitant to solo travel. For me, I thought solo travel was a bit scary but definitely worth the experience.

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

How I packed my backpack for 5 days in Miami Beach

In August of 2021, I had a 5 day trip with my best friend to Miami Beach planned! Now, I was going to be in Florida, during the summer, when its hurricane season. Plus, we were going to the beach, going to be doing a lot of walking around, and other activities which weren't determined yet.

Read full story
Arizona State

Day Trip from Las Vegas to The Grand Canyon

Back in July 2021, my friend and I took a 4 day trip to Las Vegas. Las Vegas is such an iconic location for all types of travelers to visit. Whether you're going for the gambling scene or to venture into the many parks on the outside of Vegas, there's something for everyone to experience.

Read full story
Upper Darby, PA

Van Gogh Immersive Experience

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience has been seen everywhere on social media this past year. It’s been showcased in multiple cities throughout the country so far and will continue to do so in the coming months. This particular immersive experience occurred at The Tower Theatre in Upper Darby, PA on October 14th, 2021.

Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

A Day Trip to San Antonio, Texas

If you’re in San Antonio, Texas and have only a few hours to spare, then these are the two things you should check out. Back in June of 2021, my boyfriend and I flew out to Texas to spend some time with his older sister. As part of our time together, we decided to take a day trip out to San Antonio, Texas. The main reason why I wanted to go out to San Antonio was to see The Alamo.

Read full story
Coatesville, PA

The Philadelphia Lights Festival 2021

The Lights Festival is an event which occurs in select cities throughout the country. After a few hours of music, food, games, and leisure, lanterns are put together and lit when it’s dark.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy