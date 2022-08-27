Orlando, FL

A Weekend in Florida: Orlando and Visiting My Best Friend

JoJo's Cup of Mocha

We all need a little weekend getaway every now and then. Staycations are nice but sometimes, you want to go to a place that's further than areas close to you. A change in scenery or pace is what your mind and body need sometimes.

A weekend getaway is exactly what I needed. Working as a social worker in foster care is very rewarding but tiring, stressful, and downright hard at times. Especially nowadays with high turnover rates and casework overload, the stress is real. I wanted a little breather, a tiny break, away from my job and the lovely state of Pennsylvania. I was looking for an excuse to get on a plane again and head to a place with warm weather.

Then a thought occurred to me...what better way to have a weekend getaway than to visit Florida! I LOVE Florida, I visit there at least once a year. It's warm and sunny almost all year round, I love visiting the theme parks, and I wanted to visit my best friend who moved down there a year ago. Location was set, I bought my roundtrip plane tickets for $98 through Spirit, and I put in my PTO request for a Friday off.

With my PTO approved and everything in place, I was ready for my weekend getaway!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkYv0_0hXpOLqp00
Window view from the planePhoto taken by me

Friday: Arrival in Florida

Friday the 29th of April was all about flying from Philly into Orlando. Everything went smoothly from start to finish. Once I arrived in Orlando, I made my way to the Enterprise car rental section to pick up my rental. I paid $145.59 for the weekend. With Enterprise, I was able to add my National Emerald car rental account information in there to get a discount, which comes with my American Express Platinum card.

Dinner with my Friend

After being stuck in traffic for about 2.5 hrs, I finally made it to my friend’s apartment. She wanted us to go to this little restaurant in her town called, The Bistrobecause she wanted me to try a place you can’t get back up north.

The Bistro is a lovely little place that has a rustic but elegant feel to it. The menu isn’t big, only two pages. But based off what I saw, the items sounded very delicious!

For the appetizer, we shared the goat cheese and honey dip with fried pita chips. I’m telling you, between the crumbled goat cheese, honey, and seasoned pita chips, this appetizer was delicious! We both loved it and wished we had more. This appetizer was $$8.

The main course for both of us consisted of pizza. I decided to go with a classic cheese pizza for $9.50. It’s a personal pizza that has 6 slices and if you’re like me, that alone pretty much fills you up. My friend had a pizza as well, although I don’t exactly remember which one she ordered. It came with toppings but again, I don’t remember.

I saved the best for last, drinks! I ordered this margarita with jalapeño juice in it. It had a little kick to it but not an overwhelming amount. I honestly didn’t know what to think of this drink. It wasn’t my favorite but it wasn’t bad either, I guess it was somewhere in the middle. The drink cost $10. 

For my part of the bill, splitting the appetizer in half plus my food/drink, the total was about $26 and some change. This is with taxes included. A lovely evening catching up with my best friend over dinner. My getaway was off to a great start!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOAQF_0hXpOLqp00
Our pizza dinner and drinksPhoto taken by me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YU0vr_0hXpOLqp00
Our appetizerPhoto taken by me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJUxd_0hXpOLqp00
My drink at dinnerPhoto taken by me

Saturday: A Day at the Park

My friend and I decided to head to Universal Studios for a couple reasons. We both LOVE this park, we’re Harry Potter nerds, and we wanted to just have fun. We even brought our interactive wands with us so we could “cast spells” in Hogsmede and Diagon Alley. My friend brought her cloak along to be in full Harry Potter mode.

We had to Change Plans

Well, this idea didn’t pan out. The night before, while at dinner, we wanted to buy our tickets. Long story short: my friend has an annual pass and she can bring a friend along (me) and get the ticket for 15% off. Universal tickets aren’t cheap, so we decided to wait until the next day to pay at the gate to get the discount since we didn’t know how to do it over the app.

This didn’t happen. Why? While driving, my friend called the park to see how this discount thing would work. They said there was an event going on (we still don’t know what this event was) and no more tickets could be sold for the day. The park was at capacity and it wasn't even 10am at this point. The staff person said even an annual pass holder (like my friend) wasn’t guaranteed entrance into the park.

By now, I was kicking myself for not buying the ticket the night before while at dinner. At the time, it showed openings available for the next day (Saturday). So, I didn’t think much of it and decided to do the discount thing with my friend to try and get the price down a bit. I didn’t see any event advertised on the calendar or website, so I assumed we could get tickets at the park.

Moral of the story: buy those tickets in advance to avoid a situation like this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PImXY_0hXpOLqp00
Epcot International Flower Garden FestivalPhoto taken by my friend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqlW8_0hXpOLqp00
Picture with Mickey and MinniePhoto taken by my friend

Plan B: Commence

So, we couldn’t go to Universal. Fine. But we were driving to Orlando and had to figure out where we wanted to go. We both wanted to visit a theme park but didn’t know which one. Most of the other parks had events going on and the tickets were sold out. This was not looking good.

Finally, we decided to give Epcot a try. My friend checked and the park was open to new customers. Finally, we could get into a park! We got our tickets, I changed the GPS directions, and off to Epcot we went.

A Day at Epcot

When we entered Epcot, we were surprised to see that the International Flower and Garden Festival was happening. It was so fun to see Goofy, as a beautiful flower arrangement, greeting the guests. This was such a fun surprise for the both of us!

We took lots of pictures of the Disney characters in the different mini gardens we came across. I must say, they were beautifully created out of flowers. The flowers which were laid throughout the park were stunning to look at. I'm truly happy we were able to visit Epcot during the International Flower and Garden Festival!

Besides the lovely flowers and gardens, my friend and I had a splendid time in the park as well. We started off the day with the Spaceship Earth ride in the iconic Epcot symbol. Believe it or not, this was my friend's first time on the ride and she loved it! It's a classic ride you have to do when you're at Epcot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTJiA_0hXpOLqp00
My spaghetti and meatball dishPhoto taken by me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fe5LG_0hXpOLqp00
Our dessertPhoto taken by me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zPqN_0hXpOLqp00
Paris section of EpcotPhoto taken by me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZBMX_0hXpOLqp00
EpcotPhoto taken by me

Starting off with Mexico, and making our way over to Canada, we walked through and toured each country along the way. We went on a few rides here and there. Epcot isn't really known for their rides but they do have a few which you can check out. We rode the rides in Mexico, France, and a Finding Nemo ride which wasn't associated with a country. Specifically, we rode the Gran Fiesta Tour (Mexico) and Ratatouille (France) rides. Of course, we looked at the stores and attractions each country had to offer.

While in Germany, we both tried some "German" beer/alcohol. I had the seasonal beer which was kind of like a Blue Moon but without the citrus flavor, which was good. My friend had a mixed drink, which she said was ok, though I don't remember what was in it. In Italy, we both ate at a lovely Italian restaurant, ate delicious food, and chatted to this awesome Italian waiter. To finish off with Canada, we saw this Canadian singing group perform, which was awesome. I loved their performance!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIDTy_0hXpOLqp00
View of the flowers during the Flower Garden FestivalPhoto taken by me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6xtJ_0hXpOLqp00
Mexico - EpcotPhoto taken by me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2942On_0hXpOLqp00
Chine - EpcotPhoto taken by me

Disney Springs

But wait, there's more! After Epcot, we drove to Disney Springs because my friend wanted to visit as she's never been there before. So, that's exactly what we did. The cool thing about the parking garage at Disney Springs, is that you don't have to pay to go in or out. This saved me a bit of money as I was expecting to pay a ridiculous amount for parking.

It was in the evening when we arrived, which made Disney Springs a bit better in my opinion. Disney Springs is lovely during the day but in the evening, with all the lights, it's a whole other level of cool.

We walked around, looked in some shops, and tried to decide on a place to eat dinner. The thing is, Disney Springs is VERY expensive. Probably more expensive than the parks, honestly. After seeing some of the prices for entrees at certain restaurants, we made the collective decision to not eat there. However, we did enjoy walking around and seeing Disney Springs at night.

We even saw some fireworks as well! It was pretty cool to see them at night. By the end of the day, we were both tired and wanted to go home. At about 10pm, we left Disney Springs to head back to my friend's place. Next time, we'll visit during the day so we have more time and won't be so tired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgDmr_0hXpOLqp00
Disney Springs at nightPhoto taken by me

Sunday: Departure for Philly

All good things must come to an end and so did this weekend. Sunday was my day to leave and head back to Philly. My friend and I got breakfast together and then we parted ways. I drove my rental about 1.5 hours back to Orlando, returned it to Enterprise, and made my way through the airport.

Of course, things couldn't go according to the schedule either. While I waited for my flight to board, suddenly the gate number changed. The app didn't even update their system to show the new change, which was weird. This wouldn't have been so bad, because we thought the new gate was in the same terminal. However, it was not, it was in another terminal. If you've never been to Orlando's airport, there are different terminal gates and you have to take the shuttle train to get to them. Which, if it's crowded, can be a bit time consuming.

I did what I had to do and managed to get to the new gate. When I arrived there, no one was at the gate and the flight was delayed by about 2 hours. I eventually made it to Philly, though it took forever and I still had a 1.5 hour drive back to my apartment. Needless to say, I made it back with no harm.

Overall, I had a wonderful weekend with my best friend which was filled with surprises and unexpected events. I wouldn't change it for anything. Although it was a bit stressful and tiring at times, I still loved my little weekend getaway to Florida and I cannot wait to plan out my next getaway!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# weekend in florida# weekend in orlando# orlando florida# epcot# epcot international flower gar

Comments / 0

Published by

Hey guys, I'm JoJo from JoJo's Cup of Mocha! I'm a part-time travel blogger and vlogger here to bring you travel tips, trips, vlogs, shared experience, and more! If you're looking for honest thoughts on locations you want to travel to, I got you covered. Have any questions about what to do or what to bring? No problem, I got you covered! Looking for an itinerary of a location you want to travel to, I also got you covered as well! Whether you're new to travel or a pro, this is your go to place for your travel needs.

Pennsylvania State
128 followers

More from JoJo's Cup of Mocha

Philadelphia, PA

2021 Philadelphia Tattoo Convention

In February of 2021, my friend and I purchased tickets to the Villain Arts Tattoo Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. My friend and I are both big tattoo enthusiasts with quite a few tattoos on us. When we saw that Villain Arts was having a tattoo convention in Philly, we knew we had to go.

Read full story
Salem, MA

7 Day New England Road Trip Itinerary

In October 2021, I planned a 9 day solo New England road trip to see some awesome fall foliage. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, I had to cut the trip short. In the end, I did a 7 day solo road trip. Although my trip was short, I was able to see and do quite a bit. This is the 7 day New England road trip itinerary I mostly planned out and made up as I went along.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

3 Day Trip to Las Vegas

It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami Beach, FL

5 Day Itinerary in Miami Beach

Miami Beach is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. During the summer months, you’ll find that many people flock to its beautiful beaches to swim and tan. However, there are other activities and things to see in Miami Beach and the surrounding area.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

4 Day Itinerary: Las Vegas and The Grand Canyon

In July of 2021, my friend and I went on a 4 day vacation to Las Vegas with a little day trip to the Grand Canyon. It was such a lovely time despite the fact that she was technically working from home during the trip. However, we managed to create an amazing four day itinerary which included shows, activities, lots of walking about, and tours.

Read full story

Exercising While Traveling

When you travel, do you still look for ways to exercise or stay active? Just because you travel, doesn't mean you have to stop exercising. As long as you have some small but portable exercise equipment, or nothing at all even, you can tweak your exercise routine for your travels. This post will show you how you can still exercise while traveling.

Read full story

Tips for Traveling with a Full-Time Job

Traveling is a luxury, no matter if it's local or international. People with full-time jobs may struggle with finding the time and money to travel. The spirit is willing but in reality, it's a bit more difficult to travel. There's a lot to think about, such as your obligations to your family, children, friends, work, finances, education, and more. It makes traveling a bit more difficult.

Read full story
Utah State

3 Day Solo Trip Itinerary in Utah

The thought of traveling solo is a thrilling yet scary thought. Being on your own in a strange location may make some people hesitant to solo travel. For me, I thought solo travel was a bit scary but definitely worth the experience.

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

How I packed my backpack for 5 days in Miami Beach

In August of 2021, I had a 5 day trip with my best friend to Miami Beach planned! Now, I was going to be in Florida, during the summer, when its hurricane season. Plus, we were going to the beach, going to be doing a lot of walking around, and other activities which weren't determined yet.

Read full story
Arizona State

Day Trip from Las Vegas to The Grand Canyon

Back in July 2021, my friend and I took a 4 day trip to Las Vegas. Las Vegas is such an iconic location for all types of travelers to visit. Whether you're going for the gambling scene or to venture into the many parks on the outside of Vegas, there's something for everyone to experience.

Read full story
Upper Darby, PA

Van Gogh Immersive Experience

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience has been seen everywhere on social media this past year. It’s been showcased in multiple cities throughout the country so far and will continue to do so in the coming months. This particular immersive experience occurred at The Tower Theatre in Upper Darby, PA on October 14th, 2021.

Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

A Day Trip to San Antonio, Texas

If you’re in San Antonio, Texas and have only a few hours to spare, then these are the two things you should check out. Back in June of 2021, my boyfriend and I flew out to Texas to spend some time with his older sister. As part of our time together, we decided to take a day trip out to San Antonio, Texas. The main reason why I wanted to go out to San Antonio was to see The Alamo.

Read full story
Coatesville, PA

The Philadelphia Lights Festival 2021

The Lights Festival is an event which occurs in select cities throughout the country. After a few hours of music, food, games, and leisure, lanterns are put together and lit when it’s dark.

Read full story
Reading, PA

Witch's Hat Pavilion - Neversink Mountain in Reading, PA

Nestled on top of Neversink Mountain in Reading, Pennsylvania lies the Witch's Hat Pavilion. This abandoned building from another time period stands alone. This pavilion was once part of a hotel. A hotel, at the top of a mountain, which represented the wealthy and well to-do people of Reading.

Read full story
13 comments
Hamburg, PA

The Appalachian Trail - Pulpit Rock Trail

Back in September, my boyfriend and I spent a few hours hiking one of the trails on the Appalachian trail here in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. If you love hiking and are craving a challenge, then this trail is the one for you!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy