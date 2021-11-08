Upper Darby, PA

Van Gogh Immersive Experience

JoJo's Cup of Mocha

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience has been seen everywhere on social media this past year. It’s been showcased in multiple cities throughout the country so far and will continue to do so in the coming months. This particular immersive experience occurred at The Tower Theatre in Upper Darby, PA on October 14th, 2021.

The VIP ticket included admission to the experience but also the immersive experience, which if you didn’t pay for ahead of time, is an additional $5. The brilliant attraction combines artwork and dimensional designs for the audience to behold. Van Gogh’s art is illustrated like never before and it’s no wonder why people have flocked to this experience to see for themselves.

Van Gogh Immersive Experience EntrancePicture taken by myself

If you're thinking about going with some friends, your significant other or family, then that's a good way to share such a cool experience. Each person can view the art in the exhibit and share their own thoughts and opinions.

Or, if you're like me, then you can choose to go by yourself and still enjoy the immersive experience. I decided to go by myself, because I figured if I wanted to do something that's interesting, I wasn't going to wait on anybody. Sure, I have friends who would like an event like this. But due to our different schedules and busy life, it was hard trying to find someone to go with.

So, I took it upon myself to go by myself and enjoy it. If you're in the same boat, you'll definitely enjoy yourself as well. This is an event where anyone, whether you're by yourself or with other people, can enjoy themselves and feel immersed in the Van Gogh Experience.

