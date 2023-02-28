Katy Perry left extremely emotional during raw American Idol moment

Katy Perry

Los Angeles, California - In a recent episode of American Idol, judge Katy Perry was left visibly emotional after witnessing a raw and heartfelt performance by a contestant.

The contestant, identified as Cassandra Coleman, performed a rendition of the song "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile. The performance was so moving that Perry could be seen wiping away tears and struggling to hold back her emotions.

After the performance, Perry took a moment to compose herself before speaking to Coleman. "I'm just so happy that you exist," Perry said. "Singing is a gift, but it's also a vulnerability. And you just showed us so much courage, so much bravery. That was beautiful."

Coleman, who had struggled with confidence in the past, was grateful for Perry's kind words. "It means everything to me," she said. "I'm just so grateful to be here, to be able to share my voice and my story with everyone."

The emotional moment struck a chord with viewers at home, many of whom took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings about the performance.

One viewer tweeted, "I'm not even a Katy Perry fan, but seeing her cry during Cassandra's performance was everything. That's the power of music."

Another viewer wrote, "Cassandra's performance was so raw and honest. It's moments like these that make American Idol so special."

This isn't the first time Perry has been moved to tears during a performance on American Idol. In a previous season, she was brought to tears by a contestant who had overcome personal struggles to pursue his dream of music.

In a statement after the episode, Perry spoke about the power of music to connect people. "Music has the ability to bring us together, to make us feel seen and heard," she said. "I'm grateful to be a part of a show that allows us to share these moments of connection with the world."

The emotional moment on American Idol serves as a reminder of the power of music to move and inspire people, and the importance of supporting and encouraging one another, both on and off stage.

