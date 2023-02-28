What Happened To American Idol Winner Laine Hardy?

American Idol winner Laine Hardy has had a whirlwind of a career since he first rose to fame on the hit singing competition show in 2019. The Louisiana native first auditioned for American Idol in 2018 but failed to make it past the audition round. He then returned to the show a year later and was crowned the winner of the 17th season, beating out contestants like Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg.

After his win, Laine Hardy was signed to Hollywood Records and released his debut single, "Flame," in August 2019. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 5 on the iTunes country chart and earning him a spot on the Today show. He followed up with another single, "Ground I Grew Up On," which was released in April 2020.

Laine HardyPhoto byUsatoday

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Laine Hardy continued to make music and perform for his fans. He released his self-titled EP in July 2020, which included the popular singles "Tiny Town" and "Let There Be Country." He also performed virtually for events like the iHeartCountry Festival and the Grand Ole Opry.

In addition to his music career, Laine Hardy has also dabbled in acting. He made his acting debut in the 2020 Hallmark movie "A Nashville Christmas Carol," playing the role of Tyler.

However, in May 2021, Laine Hardy announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to postpone several upcoming shows. He has since recovered and returned to performing, most recently at the Grand Ole Opry in February 2022.

Despite the challenges and setbacks he has faced, Laine Hardy remains a popular figure in the music industry, and his fans eagerly await his next release. As of now, he has not announced any plans for new music, but his social media accounts indicate that he is actively working on new material.

In conclusion, Laine Hardy has had a successful career since winning American Idol in 2019. He has released several singles and an EP, performed virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even made his acting debut. Although he faced a setback with a positive COVID-19 test in 2021, he has since recovered and returned to performing. Fans of the Louisiana native can expect new music from him in the near future.

