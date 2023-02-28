Michelle Yeoh makes SAG Awards history with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ win

Michelle Yeoh has made history at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards by becoming the first-ever Asian actress to win the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award. The award is considered one of the highest honors bestowed upon actors by their peers.

Yeoh's win comes for her role in the acclaimed film "Everything Everywhere All at Once", directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The film is a science-fiction action-comedy that follows a woman named Ming who is pulled into a parallel universe and must fight to save the world from destruction.

Michelle YeohPhoto byIMDb

In the film, Yeoh plays the role of the mysterious and wise Madame Gao, who helps guide Ming on her journey. Yeoh's performance has been praised by critics and audiences alike for her commanding presence and emotional depth.

"I am so humbled and grateful for this incredible honor," Yeoh said in her acceptance speech. "To be recognized by my peers in this way is truly a dream come true. I share this award with my amazing castmates, who brought their A-game every single day on set. And I also want to thank our incredible directors, Dan and Daniel, for their vision and their leadership."

Yeoh's win is a major milestone for Asian representation in Hollywood, which has been a longstanding issue in the industry. Despite the immense talent and contributions of Asian actors, they have historically been underrepresented and often relegated to stereotypical roles.

Many in the industry have praised Yeoh's win as a step towards greater diversity and inclusivity in Hollywood. "Michelle Yeoh's win is not just a win for her incredible talent, but it's a win for all of us who have been fighting for greater representation and inclusion in this industry," said actor and activist Constance Wu in a statement.

Yeoh's win is also a testament to her illustrious career, which spans over three decades and includes iconic roles in films such as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Tomorrow Never Dies". She is also set to star in the highly anticipated "Avatar" sequels, which are set to be released in the coming years.

In conclusion, Michelle Yeoh's win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards is a historic moment for Asian representation in Hollywood and a testament to her incredible talent and career. It is a step towards greater diversity and inclusivity in the industry and a recognition of the immense contributions of Asian actors.

