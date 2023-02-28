'Black Panther 2' is royalty at 2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'I guess Angela Bassett did the thing!'

Johnson Smith

LOS ANGELES - The much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster "Black Panther" has not even been released yet, but it is already receiving recognition. "Black Panther 2" was crowned royalty at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held on Saturday, with fans of the franchise celebrating the news.



The NAACP Image Awards celebrate excellence in the black community across various fields, including film, television, music, and literature. "Black Panther 2" was named Outstanding Motion Picture, beating out other critically acclaimed films such as "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Judas T
Fans of the "Black Panther" franchise expressed their excitement on social media, with many pointing out that the film's success is a testament to the late Chadwick Boseman's legacy. Boseman, who played the titular character in the first film, passed away in 2020 after battling colon cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2iJ8_0l0Vd1C300
Photo byEntertainmentweekly



"I am so proud of the 'Black Panther' franchise and its continued success," said fan Michelle Jones. "Chadwick Boseman would be so happy to know that his work is being recognized and celebrated."

Others praised the cast and crew of the film, including actress Angela Bassett, who portrays Queen Ramonda, the mother of T'Challa, the Black Panther.

"I guess Angela Bassett did the thing!" exclaimed fan Keisha Jackson. "She is such a talented actress, and she brought so much depth and complexity to her character in the first film. I can't wait to see what she does in the sequel."

The sequel, titled "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is set to be released on November 10, 2022. It is directed by Ryan Coogler and features an ensemble cast, including Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Bassett.

In addition to winning Outstanding Motion Picture, "Black Panther 2" also took home awards for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album. The film's soundtrack, curated by rapper Kendrick Lamar, was a critical and commercial success upon its release in 2018.

The NAACP Image Awards also recognized other notable achievements in the entertainment industry, including Michaela Coel's "I May Destroy You," which won Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series, and Regé-Jean Page, who won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "Bridgerton."

In conclusion, "Black Panther 2" has already made waves in the entertainment industry, and its success at the NAACP Image Awards is a testament to its cultural impact. Fans are eagerly anticipating its release later this year, and the film's recognition at the awards ceremony is sure to generate even more excitement.

# Black Panther# NAACP Image Awards# Angela Bassett# Wakanda

