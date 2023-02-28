Designer Sergio Hudson on the '90s, Beyoncé, what fashion industry is 'scared' of

Sergio Hudson, the renowned fashion designer, recently sat down with a group of journalists to talk about his career, inspirations, and the future of fashion. Hudson, who rose to fame after designing two outfits for former First Lady Michelle Obama, shared his insights on the fashion industry and its relationship with popular culture.





Hudson, who was born in South Carolina, said that growing up in the '90s had a huge influence on his fashion sense. He said that the decade was a "really good time for fashion," and he often looks back to it for inspiration. Hudson also revealed that he was a huge fan of the iconic R&B group, Destiny's Child, which was fronted by Beyoncé. He said that he loved the way the group incorporated fashion into their performances and videos

Sergio Hudson Photo by Fashionista

When asked about his experience working with Beyoncé, Hudson said that it was a "dream come true." He said that the superstar was involved in every aspect of the design process and that she had a clear vision of what she wanted. Hudson designed the black leather outfit Beyoncé wore during her Super Bowl halftime performance in 2016, which was widely praised for its edgy and futuristic look.



Hudson also talked about the fashion industry's tendency to be risk-averse and its reluctance to embrace diversity. He said that the industry was "scared" of new ideas and that it often shied away from designers of color. Hudson, who is black, said that he was determined to break down these barriers and make a name for himself in the industry.



In recent years, Hudson has become one of the most sought-after designers in the world, with clients including Amal Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, and Kamala Harris. He said that he was excited to see the industry becoming more diverse and inclusive, but that there was still a long way to go.



In conclusion, Sergio Hudson's interview offered a fascinating insight into the world of fashion and the challenges faced by designers of color. Hudson's success is a testament to his talent and determination, and his commitment to breaking down barriers is an inspiration to all those who aspire to make it in the fashion industry.