Benefits of yoga

Yoga is said to be healthy, but some say it has hurt their lower back and muscles. However, they are often caused by bad practices or simply by stretching muscles that you don't normally use.

Although classical yoga includes other elements, the one now practised in the world starts from a series of postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama) and meditation (Dyana). Two of the most popular styles, Iyengar and hatha yoga, focus on these three axes.

Yoga and two practices of Chinese origin, tai chi and qi gong are sometimes called the practice of "meditative movement." All three practices include meditative and physical elements.

According to the United States National Library of Medicine, yoga has a number of benefits for physical and mental health, among which they stand out.

If you do yoga correctly, you will not only be healthy, but you will also get lots of benefits. lets talk about some of them.

pixabay

1 - The body is straightened and the internal organs are in the correct position

The skeleton of the body is naturally distorted due to the habit of movement of the body and the weight of the internal organs hanging there. Also, the built-in is lower than it should be because of its weight. These are often the cause of stiff shoulders and gastrointestinal upset.

In that respect, the most important thing in yoga is to take the correct posture. In other words, the position of the skeleton should be in a natural state so that there is no load on each other.

By doing this, you can relieve the load on your muscles, which will improve stiff shoulders and lower back pain, as well as headaches caused by it.

Furthermore, when the skeleton is in the correct position, it hangs from the skeleton at the same time, and the internal organs that are protected return to their original positions, thereby improving indigestion, constipation, acne and rough skin that are the cause of it.

2 Basal metabolism rises and diet effect

The amount of exercise in yoga is not very high, so it is unlikely that you will lose weight by doing yoga with its direct calories burned.

However, yoga is an aerobic exercise that slowly moves muscles while inhaling deep oxygen through abdominal breathing, which improves blood circulation and metabolic function.

Then, the sugars and fats ingested in the diet are easily converted into energy, and the basal metabolic rate that "consumes just by living" increases, and a diet effect is created.

3 Good posture and a clean silhouette

When the skeleton is in the correct position, the result is an undistorted body and better posture. From an aesthetic point of view, it looks like a very clean standing silhouette.

In addition, yoga will give you a moderate amount of muscle where you should build it, and the meat you want to drop will fall off, giving you a more slender and beautiful silhouette.

4 Hormonal balance improves women's disorders

When the autonomic nerves are disturbed due to stress etc., the anti-stress hormone male hormone is excessively secreted and the hormone balance is disturbed.

Even if you are pregnant, your body will actively secrete male hormones in an attempt to become a strong body that can give birth to a baby, and the hormone balance will still be disturbed.

This is a state in which the sympathetic nerves that work when the mind and body are in a kind of "combat posture" are dominant among the autonomic nerves.

However, when you practice yoga and relax both physically and mentally, the parasympathetic nerves that work when you are relaxing dominate instead of the sympathetic nerves, and as a result, the autonomic nerves are balanced.

Then, the secretion of hormones becomes normal, and the disorder caused by the imbalance of hormones is improved.

5 The body becomes flexible and less likely to get injured.

Yoga slowly loosens the body, so even a person with a stiff body will gradually become more flexible as they practice it two or three times.

If your body is flexible, if you trip over something and your body are out of balance, you can quickly correct it and avoid falling. As a result, your legs will be firm and less likely to get injured.

At the same time, the flexibility of the muscles will increase, so even if you stretch a little hard, you will not damage the muscles.

pixabay

6 Beauty effect that makes your skin beautiful by improving metabolism

If yoga promotes blood circulation and improves metabolism, it can be expected to have various cosmetic effects.

First, when blood circulation improves, the complexion becomes brighter and the dullness disappears. In addition, since the subcutaneous tissue is nourished, the production of collagen and other substances increases, and the skin becomes firm and elastic.

Furthermore, when the metabolism improves, the turnover, which is the metabolism of the skin, also becomes normal, so that the texture of the skin becomes smoother, the feeling of transparency increases, and acne is less likely to occur.

7 Prevent skin problems by relaxing

In addition to improving skin problems that have already occurred, it also prevents skin problems that may occur in the future.

In particular, the relaxing effect obtained by yoga relieves stress, so it prevents skin problems due to hormonal imbalance and poor metabolism as mentioned above.

8 Improves sleep quality and secretes growth hormone

When the stress is gone, you will be able to sleep well.

The growth hormone, which stimulates the body's metabolism, is secreted during sleep, especially between 10 pm and 2 pm.

So getting a good night's sleep during this time will further normalize your skin's metabolism and turnover.

It means that old keratin will be peeled off and new skin will be born one after another, and as a result, the skin will be smooth and transparent, like pottery.

9 The autonomic nerves are balanced and frustration is eliminated

Yoga balances the autonomic nerves as I wrote earlier. In other words, it relieves the irritation and tension that occurs when the sympathetic nerve is dominant. In particular, deep yoga abdominal breathing is very effective in balancing the autonomic nerves.

10 Increase concentration and improve work and housework efficiency

When the above things are realized, every day will be very good. You will be able to turn your head faster, focus more, and be more active and efficient in your work and housework.