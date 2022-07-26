Don’t Ignore Ohio Children’s Mental Health Issues

Young children’s mental illness frequently goes undiagnosed, so it’s critical to spot the warning signs of distress, particularly during the coronavirus epidemic. Parents should pay attention to nonverbal signs and actions since it can be challenging to distinguish between typical childhood behavior and conduct that suggests a problem.

According to their developmental stage, children may not be able to express their thoughts verbally; instead, they frequently do so via actions, says Kamilah Jackson, M.D., M.P.H., a medical director at the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, a market leader in Medicaid managed care. According to officials in Ohio, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a particularly negative influence on children’s mental health in the state. Since the start of the pandemic, which has closed schools, kept kids away from their friends and cost many kids their parents’ jobs and even their parents’ or caregivers’ lives, officials at Dayton Children’s Hospital reported seeing approximately 30 to 40% increase in mental health symptoms in children.

In addition to societal impediments including insecure housing, lack of financial stability, and hazardous areas, children who endure substantial stressful life events run the risk of developing mental health issues. More than one in five children who lived below the federal poverty threshold had a mental, behavioral, or developmental disability, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s critical to realize that treating mental disease in children is just as vital as treating physical sickness, according to Dr. Jackson. Detecting the warning indicators is the first step. The National Institute of Mental Health recognizes the following kid behaviors as indicators that require more assessment:

01. Constant motion and trouble relaxing when sitting still (except when watching videos or playing videogames)

02. high irritation or a pattern of outbursts

03. stomach or headache complaints that have no recognized medical reason

04. Having trouble establishing friends or showing little interest in playing with other kids

05. excessive or insufficient sleeping, frequent nightmares, or daytime sleepiness

Dr. Jackson continues, "If parents see these warning signals, they should talk to their physician, contact a mental health professional, and think about joining a support group or otherwise getting in touch with other families. Working closely with your child's school to find out what programs might benefit them is another smart move.

