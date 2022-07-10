Books allow us to connect to other places and periods,

Whether for escape, education, or pure joy. Fortunately, NLS has braille and talking books for the millions of Americans Who have poor eyesight or impairment.

The National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped (NLS) is a division of the Library of Congress that serves the blind and physically disabled. The Objective of the Organization, Which Was Founded in 1931, is to enrich the lives of its patrons by providing them with free audio and braille books, magazines, and other resources. Unlike Standard audiobooks available at public libraries or sold in bookstores, NLS audiobooks are unabridged, comprehensive, And Diversified, and Are Tailored to persons who are Unable to read regular print.

Any U.S. resident or U.S. citizen residing abroad Who is low Vision, or has a physical condition that makes it difficult to hold a book is eligible for NLS services. Thousands of blockbusters, classics, biographies, nonfiction works, and more are available for download or delivery through a nationwide network of participating libraries.

The NLS collection is available to those with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, loss of use of their arms or hands, or persistent weakness. People Who have temporary limits due to strokes or accidents can do the same.

Now, avid readers like 38-year-old San Francisco resident Ivana Kim, who has cerebral palsy, can pursue their passions, which for Kim include politics, travel, and music.

“I am grateful for the services provided by NLS,” Kim comments. “They assist me in my daily life by Assisting me in understanding people and keeping up with current events.” My favorite aspect of NLS is the expanded horizons that listening to audiobooks provides.”

Kim Attends a yoga class at the San Francisco Library, one of NLS’s regional partners, in addition to her love of literature.

“The thing that has helped me is staying tenacious in what I want to experience,” Kim explains. “It’s vital not to give up when you can’t find what you’re looking For. There are solutions for everything, but finding them can take some time.”