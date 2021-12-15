The Market on 7th Street : Main Street Monday Business of the Week Chipley, Florida

Assorted Christmas Trees inside the 7th Street Market in Chipley, Florida johnwarrenllc.com

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WCTDC) – There's nothing like a little small town shopping to get you in the holiday spirit. This week's featured business has beautifully decorated their shop, and stocked the shelves with some great goodies. This quaint little country store with an old-fashioned vibe, reminiscent of those little shops you might find in the Great Smoky Mountains.

We encourage everyone to stop in for one of their many tasty hot coffees, browse their wares, and try a delicious scoup of hand-dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream. Some of the many items include; old-fashioned candies, soaps, jelly & jams, rubs & sauces, board games, and so much more. Need a dazzling Christmas tree, unique gift, or just a fresh cup of coffee? The Market on 7th Street will not disappoint.

The owner, Jeff Lenz, assisted by his brother Gene (and their mom), are eager to greet customers with a warm welcome and a scoup of good ol' southern hospitality. Friendly service, tasty treats, and a beautifully decorated store will certainly bring big smiles to those that visit.

So, whether your passing through to the beaches, or a local resident, be sure to add this shop to your “gotta do” list this holiday season (and year round!).

STORE HOURS

Monday - Saturday 9am to 8pm and Sunday 11am to 6pm

LOCATION

Not to be confused with Mainstreet Market, The Market on 7th Street is located at 709 7th St, Chipley, FL 32428. At Highway 77 and 90, turn east on Higway 90, at the first road turn south on 7th street and the entrance will be on your left (at the big red and yellow "NOW OPEN" banner).

