Don’t Call it a Comeback

John Walter Raney 1st

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2toa_0cw2GhyX00
Pictures are of the Author at age 57Images provided by the Author

I’ve been asked by many of you recently when they should start working out for the winter season, and how they should change their sets, reps, and if you have no injuries, how much powerlifting should be incorporated in a four day split routine. And although this rainy and cold day here is certainly no inspiration to get up and go, , my answer about when my clients/ readers should start their adjusted routines is always going to be “ what was wrong with yesterday?” lol. But seriously though, I am going to start my weight training workouts later this week, and I recently dropped 18lbs concentrating on aerobics and bodyweight workouts since the end of the summer, giving my joints a little break before hitting it hard once again. I missed nearly the whole damn summer last year in the hospital because of an injury, and those pics above are of me at age 57, yep, a faster than ever 57 year old gunslinger who knows his best shape lies ahead of him, not behind. What I recommend to all my clients/readers is to plan for a four day split routine throughout the winter.

Monday and Thursday — Chest, Shoulders and Triceps

Tuesday and Friday — Back, Biceps and Legs.

If you are more serious about adding leg mass, you could move it to one of the free days by itself, at age 57 I’m happy with my leg development and my 25k steps a day, plus I’m pretty sure I would try to push it too hard and end up with a totally avoidable injury. But I know leg day for some is that Warrior spirit day, putting yourself to the test and your feet to the fire, so if your looking for that extra challenge and leg mass , one of the free days above (Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday) will be fine as that leg work shouldn’t (won’t) interfere with the synergistic pairing of the above muscle groups. ( this is based on the assumption that you have adequate recuperative abilities, and if your under 40 you should be fine, as long as your nutrition and supplement program are dialed in tight.

I’m going to recommend based on my own personal experience and the anecdotal evidence of literally 100’s of other clients and trainers that your split go something like this as we already have targeted the muscle groups that work together naturally, maximizing your recuperative abilities. So Monday and Tuesday are going to be light, high rep days. I know some of you are going to groan at the thought of pushing light weight and holding back, but I promise you, Thursday & Fridays medium to heavy days should absolutely be on fire with new personal highs across the board. The reason for the shortened lighter workouts early in the week ? It gives both the joints and the muscles a weeks rest between moving heavy iron, and flushes out the toxins from recovering muscle tissue. And if you think you’ll be self conscious in the Gym pushing those “girly man” lol, lighter weights, I assure you the pump you get from that workout will soon have those in the Gym who think your soft for pushing light weights averting your gaze and never making eye contact all together because you’ve created a skin busting, vein popping pump that will make you feel and look great and most of all stay with you hours after you leave the Gym.

Thursday and Friday’s workouts should start off at a medium intensity and then, in an excercise such as the Bench Press let’s say, work up to your personal best for three reps, I’m almost positive that you will soon be setting personal bests across the board in every excercise within the first month. And that’s the basic program, you can add your own personal favorite exercises for the various paired muscle groups. The hardest part will be early in the week, and going light with higher volume and spending much less time in the Gym, but this is a case of priming the pump so to speak for your supercharged Thursday and Friday workouts. As for nutrition, well that’s for another article , but do surround your workouts with protein, and I use intermittent fasting always myself, and quite frankly it’s a game changer, I wrote a separate article on that here..

https://www.newsbreakapp.com/n/0cokAf7c?pd=0BPYRK8m&lang=en_US&s=i16

Happy hunting ( for your best body ever) and I’ll see you on that trail to your best muscular and cardiovascular shape ever no matter what fitness level your at now. I’ll be cheering you on wherever you are ! And I’ll surely be back to share more tips on how to get better results with less work done intelligently no matter what your age.

John Walter Raney 1st

Follow me here for more of my articles

https://www.newsbreak.com/@c/1590410?s=01

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My mission is to grow as a writer, take my already somewhat prolific knowledge base and apply it here to Newsbreak. I have a unique writing style and a unique voice that has a following, I'd like to expand my audience and create articles that people will want to read as they see my name attached to them. I'd rather die of passion than boredom across many different life paths and areas of interest. Father, Son, Brother, Lover, Teacher, Learner - In a world that's thirsty for words I've got plenty to drink .

Setauket- East Setauket, NY
112 followers

More from John Walter Raney 1st

The Power of Intermittent Fasting

Photo of Author at age 57Images are from the Author — John Walter Raney 1st. I’ve been an athlete most of my life running Cross Country and playing basketball up to the collegiate level, so I’ve been in pretty good shape as I grew older through my 30’s and 40’s, keeping active enough to maintain my body weight between 200 to 215 pounds at 6’2” tall. But when I was 49 years old, I suffered through an accident that left me bedridden and required a 14 hour operation to save my left arm, requiring 6 pins and screws to save my shoulder during that major reconstructive surgery, and most of the muscle in my front left deltoid was removed, this resulted in me being incapacitated for two months in which time my weight ballooned up to 280 lbs not just because of the inactivity but also the many anti-inflammatory and corticosteroids the were giving me to help heal, but I was aware that I was losing muscle and becoming, well to be honest, I was getting fat to the point that I could see some cellulite forming on my inner thighs.

Read full story
1 comments

Alec Baldwin, A Cold Gun, and Tragedy on a Movie Set

Alec Baldwin image courtesy of Gage Skidmore.Copyright free and public domain images courtesy of Wikimedia commons. As I began to write this story about this tragedy what struck me right away was the memory I had of two similar incidents that occurred decades apart but still seemed fresh to me because of the questions of what went wrong to allow such a grievous lack of safety on a Movie set? The first memory was of John Erik Hexum, who in 1984 was an actor who was often compared to Tom Selleck in terms of potential, in between scenes for his TV series Cover Up, he loaded a .44 magnum that was to be used in the next scene with one blank cartridge. During a delay in shooting he began to play an impromptu game of Russian roulette with some crew members, and putting the gun to his temple, the blank fired, and as blanks use paper or plastic wadding to seal gunpowder into the cartridge, the wadding smashed into his head with enough force to fracture his skull, although not actually penetrating his skin, a portion of his skull was lodged in his brain, and six days later this promising young star was declared brain dead at age 26 of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy