Don’t Call it a Comeback

Pictures are of the Author at age 57 Images provided by the Author

I’ve been asked by many of you recently when they should start working out for the winter season, and how they should change their sets, reps, and if you have no injuries, how much powerlifting should be incorporated in a four day split routine. And although this rainy and cold day here is certainly no inspiration to get up and go, , my answer about when my clients/ readers should start their adjusted routines is always going to be “ what was wrong with yesterday?” lol. But seriously though, I am going to start my weight training workouts later this week, and I recently dropped 18lbs concentrating on aerobics and bodyweight workouts since the end of the summer, giving my joints a little break before hitting it hard once again. I missed nearly the whole damn summer last year in the hospital because of an injury, and those pics above are of me at age 57, yep, a faster than ever 57 year old gunslinger who knows his best shape lies ahead of him, not behind. What I recommend to all my clients/readers is to plan for a four day split routine throughout the winter.

Monday and Thursday — Chest, Shoulders and Triceps

Tuesday and Friday — Back, Biceps and Legs.

If you are more serious about adding leg mass, you could move it to one of the free days by itself, at age 57 I’m happy with my leg development and my 25k steps a day, plus I’m pretty sure I would try to push it too hard and end up with a totally avoidable injury. But I know leg day for some is that Warrior spirit day, putting yourself to the test and your feet to the fire, so if your looking for that extra challenge and leg mass , one of the free days above (Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday) will be fine as that leg work shouldn’t (won’t) interfere with the synergistic pairing of the above muscle groups. ( this is based on the assumption that you have adequate recuperative abilities, and if your under 40 you should be fine, as long as your nutrition and supplement program are dialed in tight.

I’m going to recommend based on my own personal experience and the anecdotal evidence of literally 100’s of other clients and trainers that your split go something like this as we already have targeted the muscle groups that work together naturally, maximizing your recuperative abilities. So Monday and Tuesday are going to be light, high rep days. I know some of you are going to groan at the thought of pushing light weight and holding back, but I promise you, Thursday & Fridays medium to heavy days should absolutely be on fire with new personal highs across the board. The reason for the shortened lighter workouts early in the week ? It gives both the joints and the muscles a weeks rest between moving heavy iron, and flushes out the toxins from recovering muscle tissue. And if you think you’ll be self conscious in the Gym pushing those “girly man” lol, lighter weights, I assure you the pump you get from that workout will soon have those in the Gym who think your soft for pushing light weights averting your gaze and never making eye contact all together because you’ve created a skin busting, vein popping pump that will make you feel and look great and most of all stay with you hours after you leave the Gym.

Thursday and Friday’s workouts should start off at a medium intensity and then, in an excercise such as the Bench Press let’s say, work up to your personal best for three reps, I’m almost positive that you will soon be setting personal bests across the board in every excercise within the first month. And that’s the basic program, you can add your own personal favorite exercises for the various paired muscle groups. The hardest part will be early in the week, and going light with higher volume and spending much less time in the Gym, but this is a case of priming the pump so to speak for your supercharged Thursday and Friday workouts. As for nutrition, well that’s for another article , but do surround your workouts with protein, and I use intermittent fasting always myself, and quite frankly it’s a game changer, I wrote a separate article on that here..

Happy hunting ( for your best body ever) and I’ll see you on that trail to your best muscular and cardiovascular shape ever no matter what fitness level your at now. I’ll be cheering you on wherever you are ! And I’ll surely be back to share more tips on how to get better results with less work done intelligently no matter what your age.

John Walter Raney 1st

