Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for FoCo restaurant, local schools

The Report Card: Teachers of the Year announcement, new principal

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District. The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements. The Forsyth County School District is holding a Celebration of Excellence luncheon on March 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Forsyth Conference Center. The district will announce Teachers of the Year, Partner in Education award winners, and the District Teacher of the Year.