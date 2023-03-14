Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for FoCo restaurant, local schools

(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between March 1-13, 2023:
- ADDA Sports Pub and Eatery (3455 Peachtree Parkway) Grade A-94.The inspector observed utensils stacked as clean with food residue and partial labels. The inspector advised the person in charge to pre-wash utensils to remove residue before washing them in the dish machine and leave them to completely air dry before stacking. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation
- .Big Creek Elementary School (1994 Peachtree Parkway) Grade A-100.
- Coal Mountain Elementary School (3455 Coal Mountain Drive) Grade A-100.
- Denmark High School (645 Mullinax Road) Grade A-100
- East Forsyth High School (8910 Jot Em Down Road) Grade A-91. The inspector observed cold items held between 42 degrees and 49 degrees. The person in charge discarded cold items greater than 41 degrees. The inspector advised the person in charge to keep all cold items at 41 degrees and below. The violation was corrected on-site.
- Forsyth Central High School (131 Elm St.) Grade A-100.
- North Forsyth Middle School (3645 Coal Mountain Drive) Grade A-100.
If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com
Comments / 1