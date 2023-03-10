Forsyth County Blotter: Arrests for animal cruelty, aggravated assault

Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office :

Animal cruelty

On Feb. 20, an officer headed to 7680 Paces Lane about an animal call. The caller told dispatch their neighbor had hit their dog with an ax.

“Once I arrived on the scene, I saw animal services in the backyard at the above address. They were attempting to get a dog up to be transported to the vet. I then met with the complainant, Kassie Silver, and Kathey Hall. Silver stated that her neighbor jumped his fence and hit her dog with an ax,” the officer said.

Hall said she always let the dogs out to use the restroom. She said that when she turned around and closed the door, she heard an awful sound and noticed that the neighbor`s dog was in the yard and noticed that Silver`s dog had the neighbor's dog by the head and would not let go.

“Hall said she noticed the neighbor jump over the fence with an ax. Hall yelled at Silver to watch out, then watched the neighbor hit their dog with the ax multiple times,” the officer said.

In an interview with officers, the neighbor, Elijah Miller, admitted jumping the fence and hitting the dog with an ax.

Miller, 41, was charged with cruelty to animals, aggravated acts.

Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Aggravated assault

On Feb. 20, an officer responded to a domestic dispute.

The victim said she and Tarun Goyal began arguing over the amount of her cell phone bill and other money issues, according to an arrest report.

The victim said Goyal became irate and grabbed her hair from the back side of her head. He then forcibly dragged her from the kitchen into the living room, throwing her onto the couch, she told the officer.

While the victim called 911, Goyal then attempted to take the phone away from her and hindered her from speaking to the 911 dispatcher, the report said. According to the call notes from dispatch, there was an open line and a female screaming in the background. The victim continued explaining that as she was arguing with Goyal, dispatch asked out loud if anyone had a firearm or a knife in the home. She was able to respond that no one had a firearm as Goyal yelled out loud that he was going to go get a knife, the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Goyal entered the kitchen and grabbed a large silver kitchen knife. He then attempted to cut his arm with the knife as he yelled out loud that he would kill himself. The victim then got up from the couch and yelled at Goyal to stop cutting himself. She said he never actually cut his arm, according to the report.

Goyal then continued to be irate with the victim as he grabbed her and held her up against the refrigerator. While he was holding the victim against the refrigerator, he grabbed her hair again and placed the knife up against her throat, the arrest report said.

EMS personnel arrived on the scene to check on the victim’s injuries. The victim refused to be transported to the hospital, the arrest report said.

Deputies contacted Goyal at the Starbucks Café on Peachtree Parkway.

Goyal, 41, was charged with aggravated assault.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com