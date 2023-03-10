Fun in Foco: Get a jump start on St. Patrick’s Day this weekend

Photo by Rosati's Pizza and Sports Pub

(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this weekend in Forsyth County:

Get an early start on St. Patrick’s Day with the 6th annual St Paddy’s Day Party starting at 4 p.m. on March 11 at Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub. For more information, click here .

Jake Douglas performs at Stoney J’s Winery on March 11 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit here.

James Patrick Morgan performs at Freedom Brew and Shine on March 11, beginning at 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

James Patrick Morgan Photo by Freedom Brew and Shine

The Cumming Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at the Cumming City Center. Shop for fresh produce, loaves of bread, cookies, cakes, local honey, jams, jellies, woodworking, crafts, and more.

Saturday Family Storytime is on March 11 from 11:00-11:30 a.m. at the Post Road Library. For more information, visit here .

Photo by Forsyth County Public Library

Manorism performs at NoFo Brew Company in Cumming on March 11 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit here .

Grateful Dan performs at Legends Distillery on March 11 at 4 p.m. For more information, click here .

