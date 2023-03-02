Forsyth County Blotter: Arrests for rape, burglary

Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office :

Burglary Report

On Feb. 7, an officer was dispatched to 883 James Burgess Road, about a burglary.

The officer said the address is one double-wide mobile home split into three units, and each unit has its own front door.

“Upon arrival, I met the caller, Zhane Rogers, who resides in the unit on the left side of the mobile home. Zhane stated she left her residence Feb.6 at approximately 11:30 p.m. She said when she arrived home at approximately 3:30 a.m., she found her front and rear doors unlocked. She also pointed out that the door leading to the shared laundry room was left open, which she said is unusual,” the officer wrote.

Rogers said she found multiple items missing from her residence, including one Google Chromebook in gray color, a Buddha statue in green color, and a poster from her wall.

She said she has a security camera located on the front porch of her individual unit looking directly out the doorway of the porch and into the front yard of the property.

“She showed screenshots on her cell phone of a person entering and exiting the front porch multiple times during the time Zhane was away from the residence. The individual in the pictures appeared to be a female with brown or dirty blond wavy hair that extended to her shoulder area. The female appeared to be of average height and a thin build. Zhane said she believed she could see the female in the pictures carrying something in one of the pictures,” the officer wrote.

The officer noticed some of the lights in the right-side unit of the mobile home had been turned off. I knocked on the door of the unit. and spoke with Lindsey Golden, the resident of the unit.

“She was a similar height and build as the female in the pictures captured by the victim. She had brown hair with blond highlights that were put in a ponytail. I asked Lindsey if she had any knowledge of the burglary. She denied any knowledge of the situation and offered to have us look through her residence. CID was dispatched to the scene.

“After interviewing the victim, they contacted Lindsey Golden at her door. During the interview, she granted permission to look inside the vehicle which was parked directly in front of her unit. The vehicle was tan in color and a 1999 Toyota Avalon which Lindsey did not own but drives daily. Lindsey did not say anyone else uses the vehicle. All doors on the vehicle were ajar. When using the key to open the trunk it was discovered to already be opened as well. In the trunk was a blue cloth bag and a black trash bag. Both were filled,” the officer wrote.

The officer said the items in the bags matched descriptions of missing items from the victim's residence.

Detectives continued to question Lindsey. She confessed to entering the victim's residence and taking the items found in the tan Toyota Avalon. She claimed to believe the home was abandoned. Golden, 36, was arrested for first-degree burglary.

Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Rape Case

On Feb. 6, a deputy was notified that a female was at Piedmont Hospital in Pickens County, reporting she had been raped.

“I entered the exam room where I found the victim sitting up in a hospital bed, and her ex-husband, sitting in a chair next to the bed,” the deputy wrote.

The victim said that she had been raped by Scott Whelchel, according to the deputy’s report.

The deputy said the victim received a text from Whelchel and believed he would be at Sawnee View Gardens cemetery. Whelchel’s father is buried there, the victim said.

She found Whelchel by his father’s grave and believed he was drunk so she took his keys from him so he couldn’t drive, the report said.

“She said that Scott complained about his back hurting, and he got into the back seat of his truck to lie down. The victim said she was sitting in the back seat with Scott, and he laid his head on her lap,” the deputy wrote.

“The victim reported that Scott began reaching inside her shirt. She said she pushed his hand away and tried to get him to stop, but he continued and became more agitated,” the deputy wrote.

“The victim said that Scott then raped her against her will,” according to the deputy’s report.

The victim then called a family member of Whelchel, according to the report.

Scott Whelchel, 39, was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com