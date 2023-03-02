Forsyth County Blotter: Arrests for rape, burglary

John Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2ja4_0l5KmNHh00
Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office.

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:

Burglary Report

On Feb. 7, an officer was dispatched to 883 James Burgess Road, about a burglary.

The officer said the address is one double-wide mobile home split into three units, and each unit has its own front door.

“Upon arrival, I met the caller, Zhane Rogers, who resides in the unit on the left side of the mobile home. Zhane stated she left her residence Feb.6 at approximately 11:30 p.m. She said when she arrived home at approximately 3:30 a.m., she found her front and rear doors unlocked. She also pointed out that the door leading to the shared laundry room was left open, which she said is unusual,” the officer wrote.

Rogers said she found multiple items missing from her residence, including one Google Chromebook in gray color, a Buddha statue in green color, and a poster from her wall.

She said she has a security camera located on the front porch of her individual unit looking directly out the doorway of the porch and into the front yard of the property.

“She showed screenshots on her cell phone of a person entering and exiting the front porch multiple times during the time Zhane was away from the residence. The individual in the pictures appeared to be a female with brown or dirty blond wavy hair that extended to her shoulder area. The female appeared to be of average height and a thin build. Zhane said she believed she could see the female in the pictures carrying something in one of the pictures,” the officer wrote.

The officer noticed some of the lights in the right-side unit of the mobile home had been turned off. I knocked on the door of the unit. and spoke with Lindsey Golden, the resident of the unit.

“She was a similar height and build as the female in the pictures captured by the victim. She had brown hair with blond highlights that were put in a ponytail. I asked Lindsey if she had any knowledge of the burglary. She denied any knowledge of the situation and offered to have us look through her residence. CID was dispatched to the scene.

“After interviewing the victim, they contacted Lindsey Golden at her door. During the interview, she granted permission to look inside the vehicle which was parked directly in front of her unit. The vehicle was tan in color and a 1999 Toyota Avalon which Lindsey did not own but drives daily. Lindsey did not say anyone else uses the vehicle. All doors on the vehicle were ajar. When using the key to open the trunk it was discovered to already be opened as well. In the trunk was a blue cloth bag and a black trash bag. Both were filled,” the officer wrote.

The officer said the items in the bags matched descriptions of missing items from the victim's residence.

Detectives continued to question Lindsey. She confessed to entering the victim's residence and taking the items found in the tan Toyota Avalon. She claimed to believe the home was abandoned. Golden, 36, was arrested for first-degree burglary.

Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Rape Case

On Feb. 6, a deputy was notified that a female was at Piedmont Hospital in Pickens County, reporting she had been raped.

“I entered the exam room where I found the victim sitting up in a hospital bed, and her ex-husband, sitting in a chair next to the bed,” the deputy wrote.

The victim said that she had been raped by Scott Whelchel, according to the deputy’s report.

The deputy said the victim received a text from Whelchel and believed he would be at Sawnee View Gardens cemetery. Whelchel’s father is buried there, the victim said.

She found Whelchel by his father’s grave and believed he was drunk so she took his keys from him so he couldn’t drive, the report said.

“She said that Scott complained about his back hurting, and he got into the back seat of his truck to lie down. The victim said she was sitting in the back seat with Scott, and he laid his head on her lap,” the deputy wrote.

“The victim reported that Scott began reaching inside her shirt. She said she pushed his hand away and tried to get him to stop, but he continued and became more agitated,” the deputy wrote.

“The victim said that Scott then raped her against her will,” according to the deputy’s report.

The victim then called a family member of Whelchel, according to the report.

Scott Whelchel, 39, was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crime# Rape report# Burglaty

Comments / 1

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
888 followers

More from John Thompson

Forsyth County, GA

Fun in Foco: Enjoy Cumming Wine Festival, concerts this weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this weekend in Forsyth County:. Don't miss the first-ever Cumming Wine Festival, on March 4, from 1-4 p.m. at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater. Proceeds from this event will benefit The Place of Forsyth County.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants

(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between Feb.14-28, 2023:

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in Foco: Enjoy Van Halen music, fresh produce, storytime this weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this weekend in Forsyth County:. James Patrick Morgan performs at Freedom Brew and Shine on Saturday, Feb. 24, beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Arrests for drug trafficking, kidnapping

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 15, an officer conducted a drug investigation at 50 Venue Way.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

The Report Card: Tax relief passes, along with new public participation policy

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from theForsyth County School District. The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements. During Tuesday’s Forsyth County School Board meeting, the board passed a form of tax relief for property owners.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in Foco: Concerts, comedy are weekend options

(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this weekend in Forsyth County:. The Stranger: A Tribute to Billy Joel performs at Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 . For more information, click here,

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Arrests for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firearms charges

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 31, an officer responded to 5710 Matt Highway about a domestic dispute.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

The Report Card: Forsyth County School District announces Teacher of the Year finalists

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from theForsyth County School District. The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements. Last Friday, teachers were surprised with a visit from school administrators who tabbed them as finalists for one of the most prestigious awards for the district. Here are the finalists announced by the district:

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants

(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between Jan. 31 and Feb. 13, 2023:

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in Foco: Concerts highlight weekend fun

(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this weekend in Forsyth County:. The Boys in the Band A Tribute to Alabama performs at Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub at 9 p.m. Feb. 11 . For more information, click here,

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Arrests for racing, aggravated assault

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 26, a deputy was traveling west on Mathis Airport Parkway near Bagley Road. The deputy entered the left turn lane and observed two vehicles traveling at 80 mph.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

The Report Card: Principals announced for next school year

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from theForsyth County School District. The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements. Amber Lamb, currently assistant principal at Silver City Elementary School, is the incoming principal for Settles Bridge Elementary School. Lamb began her teaching career in 2003 as a first-grade teacher at Big Creek Elementary. Lamb transitioned to Settles Bridge Elementary, where she held the position of Instructional Coach for two years. In 2016, she transferred to Cumming Elementary, where she served as Quality Work Facilitator for one year and then as assistant principal for four years; then moved to Silver City in 2021.

Read full story
2 comments
Cumming, GA

Spring market announced for Cumming City Center

(Cumming, GA) As springtime nears, get ready for another family event. Cumming officials announced Tuesday that Pieces & Peaches, a local mother-daughter-owned fashion clothing boutique, will host the spring seasonal pop-up market at the Cumming City Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in Foco: ‘Mama Mia’ offers lighthearted fun this weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this first weekend of February in Forsyth County:. “Mama Mia,” the hit musical. that features the hits of ABBA, plays at the FoCal Center on Feb. 3-5. For more information, visit here.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: Burglary, battery, domestic dispute headline January arrests

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Arrests have been made in an October burglary case. On Oct. 29, a deputy reported to 9005 Waldrip Road about a burglary that had already occurred.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants

(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between January 18 and January 31, 2023:

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Cumming City Center development gets another tenant

(Cumming, GA) A chiropractic practice that places value in helping families live well and thrive is headed to the Cumming City Center development. The city announced Monday that Cumming Family Chiropractic. is moving to the center. Owner and operator Dr. Diana Husk, a local Forsyth County mom, is bringing her specialized chiropractic care to local families at the City Center.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Fun in Foco: Concerts and how kids can get a fun night out this weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this winter weekend in Forsyth County:. Kids Night Out Sparkle & Shine is at Halcyon on Saturday, January 28 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. This drop-off event is for children 3-10 years old. The evening includes dinner, games, crafts, singing, storytime, and twirling. For more information, visit here.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Blotter: High-speed chase caught on dash cam, drug, hit-and-run arrests

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. According to the FSCO Facebook page, and as previously reported on NewsBreak, the department was led on a wild chase on December 17.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy