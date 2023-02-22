The Report Card: Tax relief passes, along with new public participation policy

John Thompson

Photo byForsyth County School District

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District. The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements.

Floating Homestead Exemption passed by Board

During Tuesday’s Forsyth County School Board meeting, the board passed a form of tax relief for property owners.

The board implemented a floating homestead exemption. The exemption could cap a percentage of reassessed tax values at 5 percent or less to offer tax relief to residents.

The issue now moves to the county’s legislative delegation. If the issue gets through the General Assembly, voters could vote in November.

Board member Wes McCall applauded the effort.

“I think this will help out a lot of homeowners,” McCall said.

Officials handled two big items during Tuesday's meeting.Photo byForsyth County School District

Public participation policy

The Board passed a revised policy for public participation at BOE meetings. Last year, the BOE had several meetings with large crowds discussing controversial issues. During one meeting, then-Chairman McCall closed the room during the public comments session.

Highlights of the new policy include:

  • Public participation may be allowed at the discretion of the Board at specific additional meetings under procedures set by the Board. These procedures require signing up for non-agenda-related topics at least 24 hours before the meeting and signing up at least 15 minutes before the session starts for items on the agenda.
  • Signs, flags, and banners are prohibited inside the Board meeting room.
  • Each citizen participating in the public comment session will be given three minutes to speak.
  • Only residents of the School District, representatives of businesses or organizations, school system's businesses or guardians of students attending the schools of the District, or school system employees may address the Board during public participation.
  • Multiple speakers from a group or organization should appoint one person to address the Board.
  • Speakers can bring printed and other supporting materials.
  • Issues involving employees or students and pending litigation shall not be discussed.
  • The public is urged to follow other resolution processes outlined in Board policy or available at individual schools. However, public participation is intended for something other than this purpose.
  • Using threatening remarks, hateful racial epithets, and other comments or disruptive conduct by speakers or audience members will not be allowed.
  • The Board will only respond to comments made by the speaker during public participation if a member of the Board chooses to ask a question.

Violations may result in a speaker being asked to sit down. If a person attending a meeting refuses to follow the rules, they will be asked to leave and, if they refuse, be escorted from the meeting room. Severe or repeated violations of the rules of conduct may result in the individual being prohibited from speaking during a board meeting for an appropriate time.

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden recommended in March 2022 that limits be placed on the public speaking time during Board of Education meetings (BOE), emails obtained by NewsBreak show.

To read the earlier story regarding Bearden’s recommendations, click here.

On March 15, 2022, members of the group Mama Bears of Forsyth County were protesting several books available in school libraries by reading the explicit content out loud at the BOE meetings when they were forced to stop.

One of the participants, Alison Hair, received a letter on March 17 saying she was banned from BOE meetings until she signed a written guarantee that she would obey the board chair’s directives, which prohibit “inappropriate language.”

After the March 15 BOE meeting, discussions about how to proceed with future meetings occurred between Bearden, Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo and the BOE.

In a March 24 email, Bearden “strongly” suggested they consider limiting the public participation time to 15 minutes and either give the first seven speakers two minutes to speak each or the first five speakers three minutes each.

The March 15 BOE meeting led to the Mama Bears of Forsyth County v. Forsyth County Schools lawsuit in July, in which two members of Mama Bears alleged their constitutional rights had been violated.

The federal judge ruled in favor of Mama Bears in November.

The BOE agreed to a settlement with Mama Bears in February. The settlement included the BOE updating parts of the public participation policy, paying their legal fees and awarding the two Mama Bear members $17.91 each in damages.

The damage award amount symbolizes the year the First Amendment was ratified in 1791.

The new policy does not set a time limit for public participation as Bearden had recommended.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

