Forsyth County Blotter: Arrests for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firearms charges

John Thompson

Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office.

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:

Aggravated battery and firearms charges

On Jan. 31, an officer responded to 5710 Matt Highway about a domestic dispute.

“I spoke to Judy Milford in the garage of the residence. She stated that her stepson, Brett Barrett had gotten into a fight with his stepfather and nephew. Judy said that Brett had been drinking and shooting a gun in the backyard. I asked if I could come inside to speak to her, and Judy said that would be fine. Judy also stated she believed Brett had fired a gun inside the home, at the stairwell leading up from the basement to the upstairs main floor,” the deputy wrote.

Milford said Brett had repeatedly hit the door leading to the basement and broke the door.

“I also spoke to Kevin Milford, which is Brett's nephew. Kevin said he tried to talk to Brett about why he was firing a gun so late at night. When Kevin tried to do this, Brett began arguing with Kevin and his stepfather, Limuel Milford. Kevin said he tried to step between Brett and Limuel, and Limuel fell onto the floor. Kevin says that Brett shoved him so hard that his shoulder popped out of place. Kevin stated the firearm that Brett was using was a handgun.

Kevin had marks and bruising on his right arm, consistent with being shoved,” the deputy wrote.

Judy told the deputy Brett had broken the door leading down into the basement where he lived.

“Brett answered the door slurring his words, which is behavior consistent with alcohol intoxication. Brett was slurring his speech to the point that we could barely understand he was speaking,” the deputy wrote.

Brett stated that no fight had occurred and that he had not been firing a weapon, but deputies found several 9mm shell casings on the porch outside the basement. One was located on the porch floor and another was found inside the door jam between the screen door and the wood door going into the basement. Deputies also noticed several empty beer cans lying on the porch floor. Brett was placed under arrest. While the deputies were on scene, they learned that Brett was a convicted felon.

A deputy determined Brett needed to be sent to the hospital because of his intoxication level. He was transported to Northside Forsyth Hospital. While at the hospital, Brett made several spontaneous utterances.

“Brett stated he loved guns and that he owned an AK47. He also stated that a fight occurred between him and his nephew but no physical incident had occurred,” the deputy wrote.

Northside Forsyth cleared Brett to be transported to the Forsyth County Jail. A search warrant was executed and more than a dozen guns were discovered, including rifles and shotguns and a hand grenade.

Brett Barrett, 43, was charged with aggravated battery, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon times 15, discharging a firearm while under the influence and criminal trespass, damage.

Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Aggravated assault

On Feb. 2, a deputy responded to a person hit by a vehicle at 6970 Burruss Mill Road.

“The caller stated that a female had just been hit by a vehicle at this time. The caller stated the driver of the vehicle intentionally hit a pregnant female with the mirror of his vehicle. The driver then lost control and left the scene of the accident on foot,” the deputy wrote.

The deputy observed a vehicle wrecked in a ditch with no one visually inside and cleared the vehicle to ensure no one was trapped inside.

“I then observed an individual who stated he had witnessed the incident occur between the female and male driver of the vehicle. With the female present, the individuals on the scene directed me toward the direction the suspect had left on foot a few seconds before I arrived,” the deputy wrote.

The deputy located the suspect, who refused to cooperate with commands given to him to get on the ground and a pursuit ensued.

The subject was captured and taken into custody. Damian Berryman, 26, was charged with aggravated assault, driving without a valid license, obstruction of law enforcement, hit and run resulting in injury, and reckless driving.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact John Thompson at johntct@aol.com

Published by

I've been writing articles around the metropolitan region for 30 years. My work has appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NY Post, and other regional newspapers.

Senoia, GA
856 followers

